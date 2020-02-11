US, India to ink deal on Integrated Air Defence Weapon System

Washington/New Delhi– The US will ink a deal of Integrated Air Defence Weapon System (IADWS) at an estimated cost of $1.867 billion with India.

The US state department on Monday made a “determination approving a possible foreign military sale to India”.

The US Defence Security Cooperation Agency had informed the US Congress about the decision to sale the defence weapon system on February 7.

The proposed sale of the equipment and support system will not alter the basic military balance in the region, the US government said in the context of neighbouring enemy countries.

It stated: “India has requested to buy an Integrated Air Defense Weapon System (IADWS) comprising five components which are AN/MPQ-64Fl Sentinel radar systems; 118 AMRAAM AIM-120C-7/C-8 missiles; 3 AMRAAM Guidance Sections; 4 AMRAAM Control Sections; and 134 Stinger FIM-92L missiles.”

The US stated that India had requested to include 32 M4A1 rifles; 40,320 M855 5.56 mm cartridges; Fire Distribution Centers (FDC) and Handheld Remote Terminals.

The deal also includes Electrical Optical/Infrared (EO/IR) sensor systems; AMRAAM Non-Developmental Item-Airborne Instrumentation Units (NDIAAIU); Multi-spectral Targeting System-Model A (MTS-A); Canister Launchers (CN); High Mobility Launchers (HML) and Dual Mount Stinger (DMS) Air Defence Systems.

The US will also sell Vehicle Mounted Stinger Rapid Ranger Air Defence Systems; communications equipment; tool kits; test equipment; range and test programmes; support equipment; prime movers; generators; technical documentation; computer based training equipment; training equipment; training towers; ammunition storage; training and maintenance facilities; infrastructure improvements; US government and contractor technical support, engineering and logistics support services; warranty services; Systems and Integration Checkout (SICO); field office support and other related elements of logistics and programme support.

The total estimated cost is $1.867 billion.

“This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security of the US by helping to strengthen the US-India strategic relationship and to improve the security of a major defensive partner, which continues to be an important force for political stability, peace and economic progress in the Indo-Pacific and South Asia region,” the US government stated.

India intends to use these defence articles and services to modernise its armed forces, and to expand its existing air defence architecture to counter threats posed by air attacks.

This will contribute to India’s military goal to update its capability while further enhancing greater interoperability between India and the US.

Around 60 US government or contractor representatives will travel to India for a period of six weeks wherein they will be involved in activities that include de-processing, fielding, training and technical and logistics support. (IANS)