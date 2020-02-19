UP to witness 1,100 marriages en masse in one day

Agra– A total of 1,100 grooms will head for the Kothi Meena Bazaar ground later Tuesday to participate in the biggest mass marriage event organised by the Uttar Pradesh government.

The state Labour Department and the Agra Municipal Corporation have planned the community marriage programme which will see participation by both Hindus and Muslims.

Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya is expected to join the celebrations. Agra Mayor Navin Jain said marriages of both Hindu and Muslim couples would be solemnised.

The four districts of the division will have separate blocks and more than 24,000 relatives will watch the proceedings.

The ground has been beautifully decorated. The police has made elaborate arrangements to ensure hassle-free movement for the serpentine barat procession.

Efforts were underway to persuade Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to attend the event and bless the couples, as he would be in the Taj city for a couple of hours to review arrangements and check the level of preparedness to welcome US President Trump on February 24. (IANS)