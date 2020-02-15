UP to host ‘Ekal Parivartan Kumbh’ on Feb 17-18

Lucknow– After the National Yuva Mahotsav and the Defence Expo, Uttar Pradesh is now set to host the Ekal Parivartan Kumbh from February 17-18 in Lucknow.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will formally inaugurate the event on February 17 and Sadhvi Ritambhara will be present in the event.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will be present during the concluding event.

More than two-and-a-half lakh people are expected to attend the event.

“On February 17-18, there will be a programme on an Ekal Kumbh in Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Law University’s Bhimrao Ambedkar auditorium. The event will include several academics of the country along with ‘Swaraj Sainiks’ (freedom fighters),” said Ekal Abhiyaan Trust Board Chairman, Laxmi Narain Goyal.

The first Ekal school was opened in an Adivasi area of Jharkhand.

Today, there are nearly 1,20,000 Ekal schools in the country, of which 22,000 of them are in Uttar Pradesh.

The Ekal schools are built especially for tribal and remote rural area students.

The main objective of this program is to promote education among the children of backward and underprivileged society.

In an Ekal school, there is only one teacher who teaches all subjects.

The programme will also honour the youth of forest dwellers and tribal society. (IANS)