Telugu actor Nithiin gets engaged

Hyderabad– Actor Nithiin, who is best known for his roles in movies like “Srinivasa Kalyanam” and “Chal Mohan Ranga”, recently got engaged to his long time girlfriend Shalini.

The pre-wedding function was held in Hyderabad in the presence of close friends and family members.

Nithiin shared a few pictures from the ceremony on his Instagram account.

“Pelli panulu started.. Mussssikk starts…Need your blessings,” Nithiin captioned the pictures.

In the images, Nithiin can be seen donning a white dhoti. His fiancee Shalini chose an embellished lehenga for the occasion.

Shalini has pursued Master’s in Business Management from a UK university. She has known Nithiin for over eight years.