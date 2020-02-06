Tamil Makkal Mandram Hosts Thai Pongal Thiruvizha Celebrations, Over 800 People Attend

NASHUA, NH–Tamil Makkal Mandram, a non-profit community organization, celebrated its 5th anniversary special “TMM Thai Pongal Thiruvizha 2020” on Jan. 25 at Nashua High School South in Nashua, NH.

With a crowd of over 800 attendees and an impressive cultural line up of over 260 participants, this has been the biggest TMM event till date, organizers said in a statement.

“It’s unbelievably hard to bring up an amazing unbiased Tamil organization from the scratch in a foreign land,” the statement said, adding that credit goes to the following people: Karthikeyan Ramu, Sridevi Karthikeyan, Prasanna Kumar, Prasanna Govind, Chandrasekaran Subramanian, Subhashini Raman (and her tremendous support Venkat Krishnan), Karthikeyan Srinivasan (and his forever support Vidhya Karthik) and Yoganathan Kaliyaperumal.

“At the same time, one must admit that it is even tremendously harder to carry that forward and reach higher level of standards for such an amazing organization,” the statement said.

Current board members of TMM are: Ramesh Dayalan, Ramesh Kumar, Saravanakumar Ramamoorthi, Sivakumar Mallaiyasamy, Guru Anandh, Subhashini Raman, Lakshmi Krishnan, Somasundaram Ramanathan, Ramya Velmurugan and all Executive Committee members.

Over 800 attendees and organizers witnessed every bit of TMM’s authenticity starting from hospitality, creativity, dedication, ownership, accountability, friendliness, kindness, care, warmth, inclusiveness, gratitude, mindfulness, fun, respect, joy, satisfaction and happiness.

At the entrance, every family was welcomed by Shami Ramanan’s elegant decoration, TMM special Mullai poo along with useful “Stainless steel plate” engraved with TMM Logo as a momento in a reusable bag. TMM’s Tamil Makkal always look forward to the grand Photo booth and the professional photographs. This time it was adorned with Kambar, Thiruvallur and Bharathiyar! Hats off to each and everyone who were part of it… starting from bringing ideas to making it a reality to bring our Cultural awareness to one and all! Kolam Media Creations, Narayanan sir, Ananth and Manikandamoorthi Balakrishnan definitely captured every special moment to its best so we all can share TMM’s photos and videos proudly to our families back home and say that we have an extended family here and this is how we celebrate Pongal.

Stage decorations, light effects, backdrops with TMM logo projected on TV screens and the program info projected on the side, felt like a television reality show which made all cultural participants feel like celebrities. 260+ Cultural participants: Dad and daughter dance, Moms and daughters dance, Karaoke performances, Singing with Tabla, Classical Performances, Bharatanatyam, Kavadi aattam, Kuthaattam, Group dances with 19+ participants, Modern Mangaathaa dance, 90s special dances, Tribute to Legends like Prabhudeva, Chennai themed boys dance performance and much more! And TMM Pongal Vizha is not complete without the evergreen programs like Fancy dress, creative group performances from Nashua attam kontattam and Nashua kutties, Bedford rockstars and Lil rockstars, Mecury Pookkal, Tamil Pasanga, Boston Vanna megangal and Jumping jacks, to name a few groups who have participated from the very beginning! Idhu Vera level for sure!!! This year’s finale performance was stunning by Superstars of the Decades! It was mind blowing entertainment to it’s best.

With entertainment, TMM also appreciated and honored Chief Guest of the evening Dr. Raj Echambadi; Dunton Family Dean, D’Amore-McKim School of Business, Northeastern University, competition judges and special guests, the esteemed sponsors, TMM Youth group and the TMM team. TMM strives to bring in new opportunities for educational, cultural and social awareness, contribution and growth year around through its programs and initiatives.

Special congratulations to all the winners and participants of TMM Pongal competitions! TMM has always aspired and brought different competitions every year, in an attempt to spread cultural awares and talent among the diaspora. This year in addition to Drawing and coloring competitions, Recycle art work competition, Painting competition for 14 yrs and above, Jodi dance competition were the novel highlights of all!

Delicious food from a very authentic restaurant like Kumar’s Boston to satiate and satisfy the taste buds of one and all.

On top of all these, it’s indeed a proud moment for TMM when Tamil Heritage Day has been proclaimed on Feb 12th this year by the State of Massachusetts.