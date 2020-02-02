Spirituality India’s most precious gift to world: Kovind

Hyderabad–President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday said spirituality is India’s most precious gift to the world.

He said from the teachings of Vedanta, Teerthankar Mahavir and Gautam Buddha to the messages of Nanak and Kabir, there is a grand flow of eternal spiritual wisdom which was transmitted to the modern world by Swami Vivekananda, Mahatma Gandhi and many other exemplars of India’s spiritual force.

He was speaking at the inauguration of the new global headquarters ‘Kanha Shanti Vanam’ of Shri Ram Chandra Mission near Hyderabad.

He noted that in the Indian spiritual tradition, ‘paramaarth’ and ‘paropakaar’ are interlinked. “Seeking ultimate truth is linked to serving fellow human beings. Besides personal evolution, the Indian tradition of spirituality also focusses on the ideals of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ and ‘Sarve Bhavantu Sukhinah’. For us, the entire world is but one large well-knit family. We seek happiness for everyone on the planet. This message of universal happiness of the global family is the message of the Masters of Shri Ram Chandra Mission also.”

Kovind, an avid Heartfulness practitioner, addressed 40,000 people at the recently inaugurated meditation centre which is the world’s largest and located within Kanha Shantivanam.

The President said he was happy to be at Kanha Shantivanam on the occasion of the birth anniversary of venerated Lalaji Maharaj, Adi Guru of Shri Ram Chandra Mission. “This is also a joyous occasion to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the founding of Shri Ram Chandra Mission. I am glad to note that the Mission has become a strong spiritual force with presence in more than 150 countries across the globe.”

Kovind said in a world full of anxieties, uncertainties, insecurities and hostilities, the responsibilities of organizations like Shri Ram Chandra Mission have increased manifold. They can provide the reassuring touch of a healer.

He pointed out that Ram Chandra Maharaj from Fatehgarh of Uttar Pradesh, fondly remembered as Lalaji, started this spiritual order. It was taken forward by Ram Chandra of Shahjahanpur, respectfully remembered as Babuji Maharaj.

He noted that Shri Ram Chandra Mission has been promoting both individual change and social change. The Mission is promoting the great ancient tradition of Rajyog meditation in the modern world.

Heartfulness guide Daaji said that the readiness of Kanha Shantivanam as a seat of transformation through meditation is testimony to human endurance. (IANS)