Sonia Gandhi treated for stomach infection: Doctors

New Delhi– Congress’ interim President Sonia Gandhi, who was admitted to the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital on Sunday, is being treated for stomach infection, her doctors said on Monday. She was admitted to Ganga Ram Hospital.

“Mrs Sonia Gandhi, who has been admitted yesterday, 2nd February 2020 at 7 p.m. has undergone medical tests. She has been found to be suffering from stomach infection andA is being treated for the same,” Dr D.S. Rana, Chairman, Board of Management of the Hospital said in a statement.

Gandhi was on Sunday rushed to the hospital for a check-up after complaining of “uneasiness”. (IANS)