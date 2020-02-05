Some May Question Priyanka Chopra’s Dress, But Hey Everyone Has the Right to Wear

Some May Question Priyanka’s Dress, But Hey Everyone Has a Right to Wear

Many people are still talking about Priyanka Chopra’s revealing dress at the Grammys. But, hey everyone has a right to dress—they way they want and the way they feel comfortable.

Priyanks’a snawer: “When I decide to wear an outfit, I’m not someone who’s really nervous because when I walk out of the door, I’m very secure.”

She shared this photo on Instagram (Image courtesy: priyankachopra)

Priyanka is dressed in a Ralph and Russo gown, with a plunging neckline. It was designed by Tamara Ralph and Michael Russo.

She told media that she doesn’t take fashion risks and never walks out of the door unless she’s “super secure” about her look. “When I decide to wear an outfit, I’m not someone who’s really nervous because when I walk out of the door, I’m very secure,” Priyanka told US Weekly. “I don’t leave unless I’m super secure. I don’t like wardrobe malfunctions! Nobody does!”