Sitharaman falls sick during Budget speech, cuts short address

New Delhi–Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had to cut short her Budget speech on Saturday as she fell unwell during her marathon 160-minute record address in the Lok Sabha.

She still had two more pages of her Budget speech to read when she fell unwell and was seen wiping sweat from her forehead.

As Sitharaman’s colleagues offered her candies, she opted to discontinue the speech, asking Speaker Om Birla to consider the remaining part of her address as read.

However, she broke a record by delivering the longest Budget speech by any Finance Minister. She had spoken for two hours and 17 minutes in her maiden Budget speech in July 2019.

Sweating is one of the symptoms of drop in blood sugar levels.

Blood sugar levels keep varying throughout the day, which is normal. One begins to feel sick only when it drops below 70mg/dL, say experts. The low blood sugar level induces the release of epinephrine hormone, which leads to symptoms of hypoglycemia. (IANS)