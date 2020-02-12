Sanders wins New Hampshire primary in razor-thin victory

New York– Bernie Sanders has narrowly edged out Pete Buttigieg in a nail-biting New Hampshire primary — winning in a razor-thin victory in the Granite State after the chaotic Iowa caucuses, according to ABC, NBC and CBS network projections.

The self-described “Democratic Socialist” and party outsider from Vermont won 26 per cent of the vote but failed to turn out a revolution in his New England neighborhood and shake Buttigieg after they virtually tied in Iowa.

“The reason that we won this tonight in New Hampshire and we won in Iowa is our volunteers,” said a jubilant Sanders.

“We have an unprecedented grassroots movement from coast to coast. We are putting together a multi-gender, multiracial political movement. This is the movement from coast to coast that we finally have an economy and a government that works for all of us,” New York Post quoted Sanders as saying.

And in a none-too-veiled swipe at Mike Bloomberg, he told the crowd, “At this point in the campaign we are taking on billionaires and campaigns funded by billionaires.” (IANS)