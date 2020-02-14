Renu Gupta of S’mbles to Stage Fashion Show at 2020 Spring Wedding Expo

Renu Gupta of S’mbles will be presenting her Spring 2020 Fashion Show at the 12th Annual Spring Wedding Expo on Sunday, March 8th, 2020 at the Burlington Marriott Hotel in Burlington, MA. The show will present S’mbles’ new Contemporary line of clothing.

“Love is Blind, but marriage restores its sight and the vision of a beautiful bride walking down the aisle stays forever” said Renu Gupta, the designer of S’mbles, on the message of her new collection. The fashion show will start at 1, and showcase glamor, sophistication and elegance in every piece.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The collection weaves modern lines with traditional prints, with ethnic silhouettes and shimmering fabrics in bright hues give each ensemble a touch of elegance. Inspired by Sabyasachi prints, S’mbles has a new range of saris jewelled with Swarovski crystal embroidery. Lehangas that can be worn for indoor and outdoor parties, anytime and any occasion.

Click here to register for free for the 2020 INDIA New England Spring Wedding Expo on March 8, 2020 at the Burlington Marriott Hotel. Produced by INDIA New England News, Spring Wedding Expo kicks off the Indian American wedding season in New England. The event provides a single venue where attendees can do their bridal and event shopping and meet the area’s premier wedding vendors and event planners. The event is free to all attendees, but you must pre-register.