Priyanka Chopra ‘couldn’t make it’ to Oscars 2020, shares throwback photos

Los Angeles–Just a few hours before Oscars 2020, actress Priyanka Chopra shared that she couldn’t make it to the gala this year. But she took her fans back in time and posted photos of her past looks from the prestigious awards ceremony.

“Couldn’t make it to the #Oscars this year but I’ll be watching with you! Lemme know who you’re rooting for! #PCOscarParty,” she tweeted on Sunday night.

She had attended the ceremony in 2016 and 2017. Going back in time, she tweeted: “A little #throwback to my Oscars looks. Which one was your favorite? #Oscars #RedCarpet.”

While her fans are missing seeing the diva on the red carpet of the Hollywood gala this year, a lot of them picked the 2016 look as their favourite. Some went on to call it “iconic”.

The “Quantico” actress was one of the presenters at the awards ceremony in 2016 when she sported a white gown, a creation by Lebanese designer Zuhair Murad.

Earlier this year, when she accompanied her husband and singer Nick Jonas to Grammys, she shocked many with her bold outfit. Priyanka was trolled on social media for her outfit with a plunging neckline. Despite all that hate, she had a fun time at the musical night. (IANS)