Pratham USA appoints NYU Stern School of Business Professor Viral Acharya to its board of directors

NEW YORK–Pratham USA announce the appointment of NYU Stern School of Business Professor Viral Acharya to its board of directors, effective immediately, bringing the total number of members to 25.

A leading economist appointed deputy governor of the Reserve Bank of India from 2017 to 2019, Viral is the C.V. Starr Professor of Economics in the Department of Finance at NYU Stern School of Business.

He has served on several boards, including the International Advisory Board of the Securities and Exchange Board of India and the Advisory Council of the Bombay (Mumbai) Stock Exchange. He has also been an academic advisor to the Federal Reserve Banks of Chicago, Cleveland, New York, and Philadelphia; the Federal Reserve Board of Governors; and the European Systemic Risk Board.

Viral brings considerable knowledge and experience from numerous public and private boards. His expertise in finance and governance matters adds breadth to our already distinguished national board. I am confident that he will make a significant contribution, and I look forward to working closely with him.

“We are honored and delighted to have Viral on the national board of Pratham USA,” said Pratham CEO Dr. Rukmini Banerji. “I have known Viral for many years across several continents. His commitment to Pratham and to education in India is fantastic. It will be a real pleasure to work closely with him again.”

A founding member and former president of the New York Tri-State and Pratham UK chapters, Viral previously served on the board of the New York Tri-State chapter from 2013 to 2016