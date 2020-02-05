Pak National Assembly demands India roll back decisions on J&K

Islamabad–Pakistan’s National Assembly on Tuesday unanimously passed a resolution demanding that India reverse its decision to revoke the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

The resolution passed by the Pakistan National Assembly’s lower house demanded that India immediately reverse its decisions taken on Jammu and Kashmir on August 5 last year, Dawn reported.

Syed Fakhar Imam, Chairman of Pakistan’s Special Committee on Kashmir, tabled the resolution.

India had on August 5, 2019 abrogated the provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution, scrapping the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and dividing the state into two Union Territories. On October 31 last year, India formally implemented the decision to divide the state into two Union Territories — of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

The resolution passed by the National Assembly also called upon the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to “immediately convene” a summit on the Kashmir issue.

India has repeatedly asked Pakistan to “accept the reality and stop interfering in India’s internal matter”. (IANS)