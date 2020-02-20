NY Scientist Raj Shah Honored by the Institute of Chemical Engineers

NEW YORK–New York-based Indian American Chemical Engineer Raj Shah has been inducted as a Fellow at the Institute of Chemical Engineers. The Institution of Chemical Engineers (IChemE) is a multi-national institution that advances chemical engineering’s contribution worldwide for the benefit of society.

They have over 35,000 members in more than 100 countries and is the leading professional society for Chemical engineers in the world. IChemE applies its expertise and experience to make an influential contribution in solving major global challenges. To be elevated to a Fellow at IChemE is considered the pinnacle in any Chemical engineers career.

This week Shah was also invited for induction as an eminent engineer into Tau Beta Pi the oldest engineering honor society in the United States, which has over 600,000 members at 254 colleges and universities across the country An eminent engineer status is rare and is afforded only to one with remarkable and outstanding performance in their chosen engineering field as well as exemplary character.