Nexthink Names Vedant Sampath its New CTO

BOSTON —Nexthink has appointed Vedant Sampath as the company’s new Chief Technology Officer. He will lead the company’s engineering team to deliver the most powerful end-user analytics and digital employee experience platform, and drive the company’s ongoing Cloud transformation.

Mr. Sampath was most recently Chief Technology Officer at Mediaocean where he spent over seven years building one of the most powerful and mission critical AdTech platforms in the world, managing more than $140 billion in annual advertising media spend.

Before Mediaocean, Mr. Sampath held Engineering and Product Management leadership positions at Operative, Oracle and Hyperion.

Nexthink is a leader in digital employee experience management. Its products allow enterprises to create highly productive digital workplaces for their employees by delivering optimal end-user experiences. Through a unique combination of real-time analytics, automation and employee feedback across all endpoints, Nexthink helps IT teams meet the needs of the modern digital workplace.