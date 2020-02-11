Masculinity isn’t about perverted violence against women: Satyarthi

New Delhi–Even as an FIR was registered over the molestation and sexual misconduct incidents in Gargi College in south Delhi, Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi has asserted that “masculinity isn’t about perverted violence against women” and demanded strict action against the culprits.

“#GargiCollege incidents shouldnt be taken lightly. Boys must strongly oppose it. Masculinity isnt in perverted violence against women but in building a safe & dignified society. Promptest & strictest action must be taken against those involved,” Satyarthi tweeted.

Meanwhile, college Principal Dr Promila Kumar said that the management condemned the outrageous incidents on February 6 and had formed a high-level committee to probe the same.

“We are fully committed to the safety and security of the girl students. We have set up the fact-finding committee to meet with eyewitnesses and other persons with required information. The committee will prepare and submit a report in a time-bound manner,” she said.

She said that Delhi Police had registered an FIR and its officers had assured of swift action.

Delhi Police Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Geetanjali Khandelwal will lead the probe.

The three-day annual college fest began on February 4. Over 100 outsiders had gatecrashed into the campus on February 6 evening and misbehaved with an unspecified number of girl students and molested them. (IANS)