Maharashtra government to implement five-day work week from Feb 29

Mumbai–In a significant decision, Maharashtra government employees will be entitled to a five-day work week from February 29, said an official announcement here on Wednesday.

To compensate for the loss of one working day, the employees’ daily working hours will be increased by 45 minutes, as per a decision of the state Cabinet presided over by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Presently, the state government’s around two million employees, plus government-run educational institutions, hospitals, local self-government bodies, and others, have an alternate Saturday off.

Conceding a long-pending demand, from February 29, all employees will get a full two-day holiday per week, but will be required to put in an extra 45 minutes daily.

The move is expected to enhance the productivity of the government employees but would not adversely affect the working of the administration in any manner, said an official. (IANS)