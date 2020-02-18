Khajuraho Dance Festival to enthrall with classical dance

New Delhi– From February 20 to 26, the spellbinding Khajuraho Temples will come alive with some of the most spectacular Indian classical dance performances during the 47th Khajuraho Dance Festival.

The dance extravaganza will witness Kathak, Odissi, Chhau, Bharatanatyam, Kuchipudi and Mohiniyattam.

Organised by the Ustad Allauddin Khan Sangeet Evam Kala Academy, Department of Culture – Madhya Pradesh, this week-long festival of classical dances celebrate India’s rich cultural heritage. Held annually against the spectacular backdrop of the magnificent Khajuraho temples, in Chattarpur district of Madhya Pradesh, the open-air auditorium in front of the Chitragupta Temple dedicated to the Sun God and the Vishwanatha Temple dedicated to Lord Shiva, give a breathtaking backdrop setting to the audience.

Madhya Pradesh’s Cultural Minister, Vijaylaxmi Sadho said that noted dancers Uma Sharma and Jatin Goswami will be given the Kalidas Samman by the Madhya Pradesh government for the year 2017 and 2018 during the opening of the Festival.