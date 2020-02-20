IRCTC to reintroduce Ramayana circuit trains from March 28

New Delhi– The Indian Railways plans to reintroduce the Ramayana Circuit tours in March this year during Navratras with five air conditioned (AC) coaches, which will cover places associated with Lord Ram as mentioned in the epic Ramayana, after its successful run last year.

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) said that the Ramayana Express will run this year during the Navratras from March 28.

The IRCTC in a statement said that the special train will have 10 coaches which include five sleeper class non-AC coaches and five AC 3 tier coaches.

Last year, the national transporter had run Ramayana Express with only sleeper class coaches which was a huge success and the response of the general public was so tremendous that all the available seats were booked in merely seven days’ time.

“Considering the previous response IRCTC Ltd has decided to launch this unique product in which some AC 3 tier coaches have also been added in addition to Sleeper class coaches,” the IRCTC said.

According to the IRCTC, the special train will start its journey from Delhi on March 28 and passengers can board this train from Safdarjung, Ghaziabad, Moradabad, Bareily and Lucknow stations.

The train covers important destinations connected with the life of Lord Ram in India and Sri Lanka. While the Indian leg will be covered by train, the Sri Lankan tour will be undertaken by flight from Chennai.

The IRCTC said that in the 16 night-17 day tour, tourists will be visiting the places associated with Lord Ram also known as ‘Ramayana Circuit of India’.

“Major places covered in this journey are Ram Janmabhoomi and Hanuman Garhi at Ayodhya, Bharat Mandir at Nandigram, Sita Mata Mandir at Sitamarhi (Bihar), and Janakpur (Nepal), Tulsi Manas Mandir and Sankat Mochan Mandir at Varanasi, Sita Samahit Sthal at Sitamarhi (UP), Triveni Sangam , Hanuman Mandir and Bharadwaj Ashram at Prayag, Shringi Rishi Mandir at Shringverpur , Ramghat and Sati Anusuiya Mandir at Chitrakoot, Panchvati at Nasik, Anjanadri Hill and Hanuman Janm Sthal at Hampi & Jyotirlinga Shiva Mandir at Rameshwaram,” it said.

In Sri Lanka, they will visit Sita Mata Mandir, Ashok Vatika, Vibhishana Temple and Shiva Temple at Munneshwaram-Munnavari among other sites.

According to IRCTC, the Indian leg of the journey in the sleeper class will cost Rs 16,065 per person whereas for the AC class Rs 26,775 per person will be charged. And those going to Sri Lanka will have to pay Rs 37,800 per person with only 40 limited seats.

The passengers willing to travel to Sri Lanka will be required to de-board the Ramayana Express on 15th day at Chennai on April 11 and from there they will be taken by flight to Colombo.

According to IRCTC, there are 360 berths in sleeper class and 330 berths in AC 3 tier class.

Considering Navratra period, all the food to be served to the travellers will be cooked without onions and garlic. (IANS)