Indian vocalist Kaushiki Chakraborty to perform on May 9 in Andover

LEXINGTON, MA – Shadaj Inc., a non-profit that features Indian Classical Musicians in Greater Boston, announced that Indian vocalist Kaushiki Chakraborty will perform in Andover, MA at the Chinmaya Mission on May 9th, 2020.

A day before the concert, in an interactive music appreciation session on May 8th Kaushiki will share with the audiences her thoughts about music, insights into her training and riyaz, her unique “Gayaki” and influences that shaped her music.

More information about the concert can be found at www.shadaj.org

Daughter of veteran Hindustani classical vocalist Pt Ajoy Chakraborty, Ms. Chakraborty is a leading exponent of the Khayal and Thumri of the Patiyala gharana (school of music). Although well known for her sparkling classical performances, Ms. Chakraborty’s collaboration with MTV Coke Studio has been a monumental hit and made her a youth icon world wide. Among many awards and regognition, Sangeet Natak Academy’s Ustad Bismillah Khan Puraskar and BBC Award for World Music earned her international recognition.

“Shadaj Inc” is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, founded and operated by a group of volunteers from the greater Boston area. Shadaj’s mission is to cultivate, nurture and promote Indian Classical Music in its most authentic form through intimate concerts, music appreciation sessions, as a platform for cultural integration and community outreach.