New Delhi– The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on Wednesday detained a US national at Hyderabad airport and recovered US $ 55,000 (Rs 39.15 lakh) from his possession.

The American national was identified as Tenneti Prabhakar Rao and the US currency was recovered from his hand baggage, CISF said.

Rao was bound for Dubai by Emirates flight, CISF sources said.

They said Rao could not produce valid documents. He was later handed over to Customs Officials for further investigation. (IANS)