In a shocking incident, mother accuses son of rape bid on minor daughter

Kanpur– In a shocking incident, a woman from Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur district, has accused her son of attempting to rape her minor daughter.

The incident came to light on Wednesday after the woman approached the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) and filed a complaint of attempt to rape against her son on Tuesday.

According to police sources, the family resides in the Babupurwa police area here, and the accused is third of the five siblings while the girl is the fifth one.

The girl’s mother said in her complaint that on several occasions, her son had barged inside her daughter’s room and tried to outrage her modesty. When she opposed, he threatened her of dire consequences.

When she told her in-laws about it, they did not pay any heed. Once he had even thrashed his mother and his sister when they resisted his rape attempt.

He had threatened his mother that “he would create hurdle in his sister’s marriage,” the mother alleged in her complaint.

The girl’s mother also stated that soon after her marriage, she too was raped by her father-in-law. “When I tried to lodge a protest, I was asked to remain quiet and bear”, she said.

DIG Anant Deo said: “We have handed over the probe to circle officer, Collectorganj, Shweta Yadav. After investigation, if charges against the accused are found true, we will initiate action and send him to jail after registering an FIR under relevant sections of IPC and the POCSO Act.” (IANS)