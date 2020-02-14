How to Pick Your Perfect Wedding Photographer

You’ve put all this work into your showstopper wedding, your outfit is perfect, the food is delicious, and your music is thumping- but how will you remember the event after it’s over? Having the right photographer for your event can ensure that the pictures and video capture the joy and excitement of your wedding for years to come. But how do you start to choose a photographer or videographer? We spoke to Moorthi Balakrishnan of bm photography about how to capture the best images on your big day!

Click here to register for free for the 2020 INDIA New England Spring Wedding Expo on March 8, 2020 at the Burlington Marriott Hotel. Produced by INDIA New England News, Spring Wedding Expo kicks off the Indian American wedding season in New England. The event provides a single venue where attendees can do their bridal and event shopping and meet the area’s premier wedding vendors and event planners. The event is free to all attendees, but you must pre-register.

INDIA New England News: How do you prepare to work with a client on their wedding?

Moorthi Balakrishnan: Well, first and foremost, we congratulate the clients (bride/groom) on their most important occasion – THEIR WEDDING.

We meet our clients and ask them details like date, venue, number of guests, what kind of wedding (Indian/American/fusion…), what’s the most important thing they want us to capture…some wants to concentrate more on the host, some prefer more candid’s – personal preference.

Then we give them our packages and what’s included in our service. Once they decide the package and want us to be part of their big day, we discuss about the schedule, meet the DJ and be prepared for the big day!!

We ensure our clients have they have a pleasant and professional experience end-to-end. We deliver the edited photos/videos within a short time so they rejoice sooner!

INE: When would you recommend that your clients start thinking about their wedding photography? On average, how long does this process take for your clients?

MB: It depends on which time of year. Summer weddings are obviously more common and they contact us the previous year. Some clients plan well ahead and book us even a year earlier. We do also get last minute booking (anywhere between 1-2 months). Depending on our availability we do take bookings at any time of the year.

INE: On the day of the event, what times, activities and locations should the bride and groom include to have the best photos and videos possible of their event

MB: Again, depends on the client’s need. Preference varies from natural style to candid’s to modern style, etc. Weddings are always fun to be part of. We recommend below for our clients:

For Couple Portraits – Outdoor/Indoor (with beautiful backgrounds) during day, night portraits with our dynamic style lighting.

For Family Portraits – a beautiful landscape (with lawn/fountain/barn, etc)

For Candids – We love to shoot a lively wedding and capture many beautiful moments happening… Fun/laugh/smiles/cry. We tell a story with our photo/video, so our clients feel and remember the moments even years later.

INE: If you could only tell an engaged couple who are preparing for their wedding one piece of advice about their wedding photography and videography, what would it be?

MB: KEEP SMILING ALWAYS! Enjoy the journey of these most beautiful days of your life. Discuss your ideas and expectation on your big day and TRUST the photographer/videographer and know exactly what you are looking for. It’s our part to get the memories frozen and stored for a lifetime!