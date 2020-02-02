Hindu leader with two wives shot dead from point blank range in Lucknow

Lucknow–The postmortem report of Akhil Bhartiya Hindu Mahasabha president Ranjit Bachchan a.k.a. Ranjit Yadav, who was shot dead on Sunday morning, says he was shot at from a point blank range near the nose.

The death occurred due to excessive bleeding.

Sources said that he was shot at from a 9 mm pistol which is used by professional shooters.

Additional Police Commissioner (ACP), Naveen Arora, said the police had seized two mobile phones from the scene of the crime and the cyber cell was now working on the call details. The CCTV footage of the area was also being scanned.

Initial investigations have shown that the Hindu leader had two wives — one in Gorakhpur and another in Lucknow.

There was a dispute with his first wife who lived in Gorakhpur and she had even registered an FIR against him.

The ACP said that eight police teams had been set up to nab the accused.

Four policemen of the area, including station in-charge Sandeep Tiwari, have been suspended for dereliction of duty.

Ranjit , born in Ahrauli Panchgava village, was fond of cycling and had undertaken a cycle Yatra in 2002.

He was also said to be an avid Amitabh Bachchan fan and had adopted the superstar’s hairstyle. He even started using the Bachchan surname. (IANS)