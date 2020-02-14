Harvard Ready to Kick Off its Annual India Conference on Saturday With Over 100 Speakers, 25 Panels and Over 800 Attendees

By
India New England News
-
0
46

BOSTON—Harvard University’s Harvard Business School and Harvard Kennedy School are ready to kick off their annual two-day India Conference on Saturday, Feb. 15, with more than 100 speakers, 25 panels and 800 attendees, organizers of the conference said.

“We are very excited to host one of the largest conferences in the USA, 100s of students and professionals have registered for the conference,” said Sahebjeet Singh, a Harvard University student and of the organizers of the conference. “India is at an interesting point right now and our panel topics are such that we’ve tried to address and cover what everyone interested in India would like to discuss.”

India Conference is organized by Harvard students and will held at Harvard on 15-16th February 2020. The 2-day event has 25+ panels, 100+ speakers and 800+ students and professionals attending.

The conference is in its 17th year and continues to be the largest conference in the United States focused on India. The conference this year boasts of speakers such as Jayant Sinha, Mahua Moitra, Ankiti Bose, Anupam Kher, Gary Kirsten, Vir Das and many more.

The conference is student-led and the team consists of graduate students from Harvard Business School and Harvard Kennedy School. The team has 30+ students who’ve been working on this for the last few months.

Tickets can be purchased here with code NEWENGLAND for 25% off on tickets.

The conversation this year will pan various topics including the India’s economic model, Implications of the National Register of Citizens and The Citizenship Amendment Act, Ease of doing digital business in India, Indian youth and their political re-alignment, Experiences and outlook of Muslim communities, Expectation vs Reality of Investing in India, India’s role in fighting Climate Change, Building businesses for the next 500 million digital consumers, Journey of global technology giants being built out of India, Diversity, inclusion and the change face of activism, amongst many more. Moderated by leading industry experts and senior Harvard faculty, the conversations will spark candid opinions from speakers who are thought leaders in their fields and stir engaging debates.

Details about the conference, agenda and speakers can be found below. The India Conference at Harvard presents an excellent opportunity for those with an interest in India, and the role the world’s largest democracy will play in the 2020s, to spend the President’s Day weekend learning from India’s opinion leaders.

Tickets can be purchased here with code NEWENGLAND for 25% off on tickets.

Here are more details from India Conference website:

Agenda

15th February 2020

Harvard Kennedy School

07:15 AM – 08:15 AM

Registration and Breakfast

08:30 AM – 09:30 AM

Inspire Opening Address

09:35 AM – 10:30 AM

Intent to Impact: State Capacity and Public Service Delivery in India

09:35 AM – 10:30 AM

Advancing the primary healthcare agenda

09:35 AM – 10:30 AM

Women of India : Leaders, Enablers, and, Influencers

09:35 AM – 10:30 AM

Diaspora Activism

10:35 AM – 11:30 AM

Who is Indian? Implications of the National Register of Citizens and The Citizenship Amendment Act

10:35 AM – 11:30 AM

Beyond Dynasts and Despots: Improving the Quality of Elected Representatives

10:35 AM – 11:30 AM

Caste and Media

10:35 AM – 11:30 AM

Environmental Justice in India

11:35 AM – 12:10 PM

A conversation with Varun Gandhi

01:05 PM – 01:50 PM

Caste and Politics

01:55 PM – 02:40 PM

India’s Economic Transitions: Leaving No One Behind

02:45 PM – 03:40 PM

Doing Digital Business in India: Opportunity, Obstacles, and Optimization

02:45 PM – 03:40 PM

Policy convergence in first 2000 days for children

02:45 PM – 03:40 PM

Watching the Watchmen – Citizen and Media oversight in a democracy

02:45 PM – 03:40 PM

India’s Tier 2 and 3 Cities : The next growth frontier ?

03:45 PM – 04:40 PM

Being Muslim in contemporary India

03:45 PM – 04:40 PM

Vision 2030: Technology in Education

03:45 PM – 04:40 PM

Making Sense of India’s Political Realignments: What does young India want?

03:45 PM – 04:40 PM

IAS Panel — SDGs and the People on Margins

03:45 PM – 04:40 PM

Cinema, Celebrity and Society: The Power of Bollywood

04:45 PM – 05:30 PM

Arvind Subramanian in Conversation with Shaurya Doval

05:30 PM – 06:10 PM

Keynote: Fireside Chat with Vir Das

16th February 2020

Harvard Business School

Current Speakers

Anupam Kher

Award Winning International Actor and Author

Arvind Subramanian

Visiting lecturer at Harvard’s Kennedy School of Government and former Chief Economic Adviser to the Government of India.

Gary Kirsten

International Cricket Coach, Leadership Consultant, Philanthropist and Entrepreneur.

Mini Mathur

Mini Mathur is an Indian television host, actress and model.

Vir Das

Stand-up comedian and a Bollywood star

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here