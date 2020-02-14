Harvard Ready to Kick Off its Annual India Conference on Saturday With Over 100 Speakers, 25 Panels and Over 800 Attendees

BOSTON—Harvard University’s Harvard Business School and Harvard Kennedy School are ready to kick off their annual two-day India Conference on Saturday, Feb. 15, with more than 100 speakers, 25 panels and 800 attendees, organizers of the conference said.

“We are very excited to host one of the largest conferences in the USA, 100s of students and professionals have registered for the conference,” said Sahebjeet Singh, a Harvard University student and of the organizers of the conference. “India is at an interesting point right now and our panel topics are such that we’ve tried to address and cover what everyone interested in India would like to discuss.”

The conference is in its 17th year and continues to be the largest conference in the United States focused on India. The conference this year boasts of speakers such as Jayant Sinha, Mahua Moitra, Ankiti Bose, Anupam Kher, Gary Kirsten, Vir Das and many more.

The conference is student-led and the team consists of graduate students from Harvard Business School and Harvard Kennedy School. The team has 30+ students who’ve been working on this for the last few months.

The conversation this year will pan various topics including the India’s economic model, Implications of the National Register of Citizens and The Citizenship Amendment Act, Ease of doing digital business in India, Indian youth and their political re-alignment, Experiences and outlook of Muslim communities, Expectation vs Reality of Investing in India, India’s role in fighting Climate Change, Building businesses for the next 500 million digital consumers, Journey of global technology giants being built out of India, Diversity, inclusion and the change face of activism, amongst many more. Moderated by leading industry experts and senior Harvard faculty, the conversations will spark candid opinions from speakers who are thought leaders in their fields and stir engaging debates.

Details about the conference, agenda and speakers can be found below. The India Conference at Harvard presents an excellent opportunity for those with an interest in India, and the role the world’s largest democracy will play in the 2020s, to spend the President’s Day weekend learning from India’s opinion leaders.

Here are more details from India Conference website:

Agenda 15th February 2020 Harvard Kennedy School 07:15 AM – 08:15 AM Registration and Breakfast

(Wexner Commons) Registration and Breakfast 08:30 AM – 09:30 AM Inspire Opening Address

Littauer 1st floor 2020 Foresight

Kalyan Krishnamurthy

P Sivakami

Siddharth Varadarajan

Mahua Moitra 09:35 AM – 10:30 AM Intent to Impact: State Capacity and Public Service Delivery in India

Wexner 332 Intent to Impact: State Capacity and Public Service Delivery in India

Geetha Meetina

Santhosh Mathew

Reuben Abraham

Salimah Samji 09:35 AM – 10:30 AM Advancing the primary healthcare agenda

Wexner 330 Advancing the primary healthcare agenda

Satchit Balsari

Krishna D. Rao

Shalini Singh

Pankaj Jethwani 09:35 AM – 10:30 AM Women of India : Leaders, Enablers, and, Influencers

Rubenstein 306 Women of India : Leaders, Enablers, and, Influencers

Ruma Devi

Roopa Divakar Moudgil

Sukhdeep Brar

Premlata Agrawal 09:35 AM – 10:30 AM Diaspora Activism

Wexner 436 Diaspora Activism

Biju Mathew

Prachi Patankar

Janhavi 10:35 AM – 11:30 AM Who is Indian? Implications of the National Register of Citizens and The Citizenship Amendment Act

Wexner 436 Who is Indian? Implications of the National Register of Citizens and The Citizenship Amendment Act

Faizan Mustafa

Aman Wadud 10:35 AM – 11:30 AM Beyond Dynasts and Despots: Improving the Quality of Elected Representatives

Rubenstein 306 Beyond Dynasts and Despots: Improving the Quality of Elected Representatives

Mahua Moitra

Irfan Nooruddin

Ghanshyam Tiwari

Ashok Lavasa 10:35 AM – 11:30 AM Caste and Media

Wexner 330 Caste and Media

Ashok Das

Dilip Mandal

Dhrubo Jyoti

Yashica Dutt 10:35 AM – 11:30 AM Environmental Justice in India

Wexner 332 Panel

Bahar Dutt

Jacinta Kerketta

Bhavreen Kandhari

Vivek Maru 11:35 AM – 12:10 PM A conversation with Varun Gandhi

Littauer 1st floor A conversation with Varun Gandhi

Varun Gandhi 01:05 PM – 01:50 PM Caste and Politics

Littauer 1st floor Keynote Panel

Bhupesh Baghel 01:55 PM – 02:40 PM India’s Economic Transitions: Leaving No One Behind

Littauer 1st floor Keynote Panel

Shamika Ravi

Dr. Rathin Roy 02:45 PM – 03:40 PM Doing Digital Business in India: Opportunity, Obstacles, and Optimization

Wexner 436 Doing Digital Business in India: Opportunity, Obstacles, and Optimization

Bhaskar Chakravorti

Kalyan Krishnamurthy

Lydia Jett

Madhumitha Ramanathan 02:45 PM – 03:40 PM Policy convergence in first 2000 days for children

Wexner 332 Policy convergence in first 2000 days for children

Santhosh Mathew

Alok Kumar

Dhir Jhingran

Gaurav Goel 02:45 PM – 03:40 PM Watching the Watchmen – Citizen and Media oversight in a democracy

Wexner 330 Watching the Watchmen – Citizen and Media oversight in a democracy

Samar Halarnkar

Aman Sethi

Jacinta Kerketta 02:45 PM – 03:40 PM India’s Tier 2 and 3 Cities : The next growth frontier ?

Wexner 436 Panel

Ritesh Malik

Ashutosh Bishnoi

Snigdha Poonam

Rishi Iyengar 03:45 PM – 04:40 PM Being Muslim in contemporary India

Rubenstein 304 Being Muslim in contemporary India

Arfa Khanum Sherwani

Aman Wadud

Raqib Hameed Naik

Hussain Haidry 03:45 PM – 04:40 PM Vision 2030: Technology in Education

Wexner 332 Vision 2030: Technology in Education

Pranith Simha

Amina Charania

Gaurav Goel

Varun Kumar 03:45 PM – 04:40 PM Making Sense of India’s Political Realignments: What does young India want?

Rubenstein 306 Panel 03:45 PM – 04:40 PM IAS Panel — SDGs and the People on Margins

Wexner 436 IAS Panel — SDGs and the People on Margins

Manisha Verma

Dana Kishore Meejuri

Sampath Kumar 03:45 PM – 04:40 PM Cinema, Celebrity and Society: The Power of Bollywood

Wexner 330 Cinema, Celebrity and Society: The Power of Bollywood

Mini Mathur

Kabir Khan 04:45 PM – 05:30 PM Arvind Subramanian in Conversation with Shaurya Doval

Littauer 1st floor Keynote Panel

Arvind Subramanian

Shaurya Doval 05:30 PM – 06:10 PM Keynote: Fireside Chat with Vir Das

Littauer 1st floor Keynote

Vir Das 16th February 2020 Harvard Business School