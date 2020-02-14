Harvard Ready to Kick Off its Annual India Conference on Saturday With Over 100 Speakers, 25 Panels and Over 800 Attendees

BOSTON—Harvard University’s Harvard Business School and Harvard Kennedy School are ready to kick off their annual two-day India Conference on Saturday, Feb. 15, with more than 100 speakers, 25 panels and 800 attendees, organizers of the conference said.
“We are very excited to host one of the largest conferences in the USA, 100s of students and professionals have registered for the conference,” said Sahebjeet Singh, a Harvard University student and of the organizers of the conference. “India is at an interesting point right now and our panel topics are such that we’ve tried to address and cover what everyone interested in India would like to discuss.”
India Conference is organized by Harvard students and will held at Harvard on 15-16th February 2020. The 2-day event has 25+ panels, 100+ speakers and 800+ students and professionals attending.
The conference is in its 17th year and continues to be the largest conference in the United States focused on India. The conference this year boasts of speakers such as Jayant Sinha, Mahua Moitra, Ankiti Bose, Anupam Kher, Gary Kirsten, Vir Das and many more.
The conference is student-led and the team consists of graduate students from Harvard Business School and Harvard Kennedy School. The team has 30+ students who’ve been working on this for the last few months.
Tickets can be purchased here with code NEWENGLAND for 25% off on tickets.
The conversation this year will pan various topics including the India’s economic model, Implications of the National Register of Citizens and The Citizenship Amendment Act, Ease of doing digital business in India, Indian youth and their political re-alignment, Experiences and outlook of Muslim communities, Expectation vs Reality of Investing in India, India’s role in fighting Climate Change, Building businesses for the next 500 million digital consumers, Journey of global technology giants being built out of India, Diversity, inclusion and the change face of activism, amongst many more. Moderated by leading industry experts and senior Harvard faculty, the conversations will spark candid opinions from speakers who are thought leaders in their fields and stir engaging debates.
Details about the conference, agenda and speakers can be found below. The India Conference at Harvard presents an excellent opportunity for those with an interest in India, and the role the world’s largest democracy will play in the 2020s, to spend the President’s Day weekend learning from India’s opinion leaders.
Tickets can be purchased here with code NEWENGLAND for 25% off on tickets.
Here are more details from India Conference website:
Agenda
15th February 2020
Harvard Kennedy School
07:15 AM – 08:15 AM
Registration and Breakfast
08:30 AM – 09:30 AM
Inspire Opening Address
09:35 AM – 10:30 AM
Intent to Impact: State Capacity and Public Service Delivery in India
09:35 AM – 10:30 AM
Advancing the primary healthcare agenda
09:35 AM – 10:30 AM
Women of India : Leaders, Enablers, and, Influencers
09:35 AM – 10:30 AM
Diaspora Activism
10:35 AM – 11:30 AM
Who is Indian? Implications of the National Register of Citizens and The Citizenship Amendment Act
10:35 AM – 11:30 AM
Beyond Dynasts and Despots: Improving the Quality of Elected Representatives
10:35 AM – 11:30 AM
Caste and Media
10:35 AM – 11:30 AM
Environmental Justice in India
11:35 AM – 12:10 PM
A conversation with Varun Gandhi
01:05 PM – 01:50 PM
Caste and Politics
01:55 PM – 02:40 PM
India’s Economic Transitions: Leaving No One Behind
02:45 PM – 03:40 PM
Doing Digital Business in India: Opportunity, Obstacles, and Optimization
02:45 PM – 03:40 PM
Policy convergence in first 2000 days for children
02:45 PM – 03:40 PM
Watching the Watchmen – Citizen and Media oversight in a democracy
02:45 PM – 03:40 PM
India’s Tier 2 and 3 Cities : The next growth frontier ?
03:45 PM – 04:40 PM
Being Muslim in contemporary India
03:45 PM – 04:40 PM
Vision 2030: Technology in Education
03:45 PM – 04:40 PM
Making Sense of India’s Political Realignments: What does young India want?
03:45 PM – 04:40 PM
IAS Panel — SDGs and the People on Margins
03:45 PM – 04:40 PM
Cinema, Celebrity and Society: The Power of Bollywood
04:45 PM – 05:30 PM
Arvind Subramanian in Conversation with Shaurya Doval
05:30 PM – 06:10 PM
Keynote: Fireside Chat with Vir Das
16th February 2020
Harvard Business School