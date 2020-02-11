Book on Sindhu’s stellar journey to hit stands next month

New Delhi– “Shuttling to the Top: The Story of P.V. Sindhu”, a book written by V. Krishnaswamy, which narrates the journey of India’s first and only woman athlete to win a silver at the Olympics, is all set to hit the stands next month.

Published by HarperCollins Publishers India, the book chronicles the ace shuttler’s life from the time when, while living in a railway colony in Secunderabad, Sindhu travelled over 40 km every day by train to get to Pullela Gopichand’s academy and train. It documents the hardships she faced enroute becoming a promising global star and discusses what lies ahead for the reigning badminton world champion.

“I have been fortunate to see many of Sindhu’s stellar performances, from Rio to Glasgow to Gold Coast and Jakarta. Seldom has an Indian sportsperson achieved so much, including four World Championship medals besides those at the Olympics, Asian Games and Commonwealth Games, in so short a time.

“With age on her side, the sky is the limit for this talented yet grounded badminton star,” says author V. Krishnaswamy, whose past work, “Sachin: A Hundred Hundreds Now” has been translated in multiple languages.

“It has been a pleasure to not only see Sindhu play, but also interact with her over the past few years. This book is my small tribute to a shining star,” he added.

The young sports icon is the only Indian named in Forbes’ list of world’s top 10 highest paid female athletes. (IANS)