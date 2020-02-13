Bollywood Roundup: Mouni Roy, Madhuri Dixit, Richa Chadha, and more…

Mouni Roy’s cool vacay pics go viral

Mumbai– Mouni Roy’s new vacation pics are sure a joy to watch for her fans.

Mouni is currently vacationing in an undisclosed location but the actress, who has lately been very active on social media, has posted some cool photos, and social media can’t get enough of her.

On the work front, Mouni will be seen in “Brahmastra”, starring Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. She has also signed “Mogul”, the Gulshan Kumar biopic starring Aamir Khan.

Madhuri Dixit: I want my sons to follow their passion

Mumbai– Actress Madhuri Dixit-Nene wants her teenage sons to follow their passion. She adds that if a person converts his passion into his job, then he doesn’t look at it as work and it give him joy.

Madhuri has two teenage sons named Arin Nene and Raayan Nene and, on what kind of film launch she was expecting for her sons, she said: “I don’t know whether they want to get launched. I don’t want to force them. I don’t know what they are going to do. I feel kids should follow their passion because once you are passionate about something, you never feel that you are going to work, because every day will be a pleasure to get up and do something. So, I expect that from both of them.”

The actress was interacting with the media at the trailer launch of “Guns Of Banaras”, along with film’s cast comprising Karann Nathh, Nathalia Kaur, Ganesh Venkatram, and the film’s director Shekkhar Suri, producers Ashok Nath, Shaina Nath and Rakesh Nath, music director Sohail Sen and stunt director Sham Kaushal on Thursday in Mumbai.

On her Valentine’s Day plans, she said, “For us, everyday is Valentine’s Day. We don’t wait for that one specific day. Every day, we are doing things for each other. On this day, people exchange cards and roses, so it’s a just a day to celebrate any kind of love. It can be towards yours parents as well. I always tell my kids that every day should be a Mother and a Father Day. For me, it’s the same as well, be it for my mother and father or for my mother-in-law and father-in-law.”

Madhuri has romanced many actors on the screen. So, how romantic her husband Dr. Sriram Nene? “He is very romantic! The happiness you see on my face is all because of that,” she laughed.

Richa Chadha: More stories about women leadership need to be told

Mumbai– Actress Richa chadha, who will be next seen in the political drama “Madam Chief Minister”, urges filmmakers to make more films about women leadership.

Directed by Subhash Kapoor, “Madam Chief Minister” features Richa in the lead role of a chief minister of a state.

“I was pleasantly surprised to be cast for the titular role in Subhash Sir’s film. I have followed his work since ‘Phans Gaye Re Obama’, which I enjoyed very much. ‘Madam Chief Minister’ is one of the most exciting scripts I have read and it possessed me. I am so grateful for this opportunity, as it is rare to come across writing and insight like this. It has been the toughest yet most enjoyable working experience for me. I have always believed that more stories of women in leadership roles need to be told and I am glad I could be a part of one such story,” Richa said.

The film has been shot in Lucknow. It also stars Akshay Oberoi, Manav Kaul and Saurabh Shukla.

“Madam Chief Minister” is slated to release on July 17.

Madhuri, Shilpa Shetty celebrate Valentine’s Day the Gen Z way

Mumbai– Bollywood actresses Madhuri Dixit and Shilpa Shetty have taken the digital route to mark Valentine’s Day this year.

Shilpa’s acting is on point in the Valentine’s Day 2020 video that she has posted on TikTok. Getting all mushy, she is seen with with husband Raj Kundra in the video, even as the reprise version of the hit “Kabir Singh” song, “Teri ban jaungi”, plays in the background.

Shilpa captioned her video: “Dil ko jodo. Todo mat. My valentine forever @therajkundra #valentinesday2020 #love #pyar #fyp #trending.”

Madhuri was also in a filmi mood, although she didn’t sing or dance or bring hubby Sriram Nene along. She started the video with a simple Valentine’s Day wish and went on mouthing the popular dialogue from her 1997 blockbuster “Dil To Pagal Hai”.

Well, she twisted the dialogue a bit to suit all the singles out there.

She said: “Kahin na kahin, koi na koi aapke liye bana hai… aur kabhi na kabhi aap usse zaroor miloge.” (IANS)