Bollywood Roundup: Katrina Kaif, Mahesh Bhatt, Ayushmann Khurrana, and more…

Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: It’s always a blast with u

Mumbai– What happens when three Bollywood super-divas meet? They’ve claimed to be the best of buddies so they bond over many things, and cosmetics is certainly a big topic of discussion.

When Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt came calling on Katrina Kaif at her residence on Sunday, that certainly seems to be the case. Katrina’s Monday evening Instagram post would stand as evidence. In the post, she hints that she gifted some nice lip colours to Priyanka, from her recently launched makeup brand Kay Beauty By Katrina.

“A little make up party #kaybeauty @priyankachopra …. from our kathak days at Guruji s …. till now it’s always a blast with u @kaybykatrina,” posted Katrina on Instagram, with a selfie where she and Priyanka pose with a handful of eye-pencils and lip colours.

Katrina and Priyanka have lately been on buddy terms. Recently, Katrina came out in support of Priyanka after she was trolled for wearing a low-cut Ralph and Russo white fringed gown at the Grammys 2020 red carpet.

Mahesh Bhatt on daughter Pooja’s b’day: ‘Life gave me the gift of you’

Mumbai– Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt has penned an emotional post wishing eldest daughter Pooja Bhatt on her birthday.

The filmmaker took to Instagram and Twitter to share a photograph of his three daughters Pooja, Alia and Shaheen Bhatt. Wishing Pooja on her birthday, Mahesh Bhatt wrote: “I did not give you the gift of life, but rather, life gave me the gift of you. Happy birthday Pooja.”

Pooja Bhatt replied to the tweet saying “Thank you” followed by folded hands and red hearts emojis.

Commenting on the Instagram post, the filmmaker’s wife and actress Soni Razdan (Alia Bhatt’s mother) wrote: “Now that’s lovely. Happy Birthday dear Pooja.”

On the work front, Both Mahesh and Pooja Bhatt are scheduled to return in Bollywood on July 10 with “Sadak 2”. The film is a sequel to Mahesh Bhatt’s 1991 romantic thriller “Sadak”, which starred Pooja with Sanjay Dutt.

While Pooja returns to face the camera opposite Sanjay in “Sadak 2”, for the first time since her 2001 crossover release “Everybody Says I’m Fine”, Mahesh Bhatt returns to directing a film for the first time in two decades since the 1999 release, “Kartoos”.

Ayushmann hopes ‘Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan’ continues entertaining

Mumbai– Actor Ayushmann Khurrana is happy with the box-office response to his latest release “Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan”.

The gay rom-com starring AYushmann with newcomer Jitendra Kumar saw a three-day opening weekend haul of Rs 32.66 crore in the domestic market.

“When I decided to back ‘Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan’, my intention was clear that I wanted this film and it’s message to reach as many families and homes as possible,” he said.

“The box office result over the weekend only goes to show that we have been able to do our bit in spreading the message of gender inclusivity in India. It goes on to show that we have done our bit to make the people of our country conscious about the discrimination that exists basis gender and why this needs to be corrected,” he added.

The actor wishes that the film’s positive message reaches the entire nation in the days to come.

“It feels great and I wish the film continues to entertain more and more people over the coming days. I thank the audiences and critics for the love and appreciation that they have showered on our film that celebrates the universal message of love and togetherness,” he said.

Kangana’s new ‘Thalaivi’ look launched on Jayalalithaa’s birth anniversary

Chennai– Today is the birth anniversary of J. Jayalalithaa, and a new look of Kangana Ranaut as the late former Tamil Nadu chief minister in the latter’s upcoming biopic “Thalaivi” was unveiled on social media by the actress’s sister Rangoli Chandel.

Kangana looks almost perfect as Jayalalithaa in the picture. She wears a white saree with a red-white-black border, in sync with the flag of Jayalalithaa’s party, AIADMK. Her hair is tied, and she wears a small red bindi on the forehead with dazzling studs.

When the makers of “Thalaivi” released Kangana’s first in the film a few months ago, it brought its share of criticism, with many saying that the actress looked nothing like the Iron Lady of Tamil Nadu. However, it looks like the makers have taken notes from the flak, because Kangana’s new look seems flawless.

Said AL Vijay, director of the film: “We’ve brought in specialists from the USA to work on Kangana’s look. In terms of the story, we would like to portray her (Jayalalithaa’s) human side without trying to glorify her.”

Deepika receives flak over ’83’ tweet

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone faced a backlash over her tweet on the role of Romi Dev in the upcoming film “’83”.

The actress posted her look as Romi on February 19. It was the tweet that accompanied the post that didn’t go down well with social media users.

“To be able to play a small part in a film that captures one of the most iconic moments in sporting history has been an absolute honour.

“Ive seen very closely the role a wife plays in the success of her husband’s professional and personal aspirations in my mother and 83 for me in many ways is an ode to every woman who puts her husband’s dream before her own…#thisis83,” she had captioned the image.

A user wrote: “Just to promote the film such a backward chatter. How annoying.”

Another said: “good God, ‘every woman who puts her husband’s dream before her own’ has been happening since the dawn of time and needs to stop. NOW.”

“@deepikapadukone we aren’t in ’83 anymore. Patriarchy is dying; let’s look for those husbands who put their wife’s dream before their own, in the new millenia?” said one.

One user asked: “Will you out your career behind to promote your spouse career?”

“83” traces Kapil’s captaincy in leading the Indian cricket team to defeat the West Indies in the World Cup final in 1983. Ranveer will essay Kapil’s role in the film, directed by Kabir Khan and produced by Reliance Entertainment.

Hrithik Roshan stands up for student bullied over stutter

Mumbai– Hrithik Roshan came in support of an individual who was asked to not to give a presentation in class due to stuttering issue. The Bollywood star said that stuttering should never hold him back from dreaming big.

A social media user wrote: “My cousin who has a stuttering issue, was giving a presentation in his class when the HOD/lecturer told him *if u cannot speak properly maybe u shouldnt study* in front of the entire class. He hasn’t come out of his room since this incident.”

The user added that “He now refuses to go back to his university and face anyone in the classroom or study, his confidence is shattered.”

Hrithik, who himself had a speech disorder known as stammering and overcame his problem through speech therapy classes, took to Twitter on Sunday and wrote: “Please tell your cousin that that professor and his judgement both are irrelevant.

“Stuttering should never hold him back from dreaming BIG! Tell him it’s NOT his fault and it’s NOT something he needs to be ashamed of. People who shame him are no better than brainless monkeys.”

Sonam: Taapsee is quite a clutter breaker

Mumbai– Actress Sonam K. Ahuja has praised actress Taapsee Pannu said that she is quite a clutter breaker.

Sonam took to Twitter on Sunday and wrote: “I really like @taapsee she’s quite a clutter breaker.”

Thanking Sonam, an elated Taapsee replied: “Thank you so much Sonam! So sweet of you. Big hug. It takes all of us to break the clutter we have been stuck in for years.”

The “Neerja” actress’s tweet comes before the release of Taapsee’s upcoming film “Thappad”, which revolves around a young married couple and how one day, when the wife is slapped by the husband in front of guests at a house party, the incident triggers off a chain reaction that lead to self-realisation for her, leading to her walking out of the marriage.

“Thappad” also features Pavail Gulati, Kumud Mishra, Ratna Pathak Shah, Tanvi Azmi, Dia Mirza and Ram Kapoor, among others. The film, is slated to release on Friday. (IANS)