Bollywood Roundup: Kartik Aaryan, Ishita Dutta, Salman Khan, and more…

When Kartik Aaryan introduced his girlfriend as ‘cousin’

Mumbai– Ahead of Valentine’s Day, actor Kartik Aaryan went down memory lane and recounted a few mushy moments from his days as a teenager.

“I remember when I was 16 years old, my girlfriend and I used to sit on the same bench in school and we would share homework and assignments. Back then, we were really scared of getting caught when we were on a date. Hence, we used to try our best to hide (our relationship) when we went to public places in Gwalior,” recalled Kartik.

He shared how he would introduce his girlfriend as his “cousin” when they got caught getting caught.

“Once on Valentine’s Day, I went to meet my girlfriend at a restaurant. I was scraed of getting caught by a family member or a relative. We used to roam around a lot but we were always scared of getting caught. A lot of times, I would address my then girlfriend as my cousin on getting caught!” Kartik revealed, on Sony TV’s “The Kapil Sharma Show”.

On the work front, Kartik is gearing up for the release of Imitiaz Ali’s “Love Aaj Kal” on Valentine’s Day. The film also stars Sara Ali Khan.

Ishita Dutta blossoms like a rose in pink

Mumbai– Actress Ishita Dutta is a true fashionista. Be it casual western or a ethnic look, she never fails to leave an impression on fans. Her recent photoshoot in a pink saree is a proof of the fact.

In the images, she strikes a glam pose in a light pink saree. She completes the look with a collar-neck pink blouse and hoops.

Reacting to her pictures, a user commented: “beautiful.”

Another one wrote: “Love your sarees.”

On the work front, Ishita is currently seen on the Colors show “Bepanah Pyaar”, co-starring Pearl V. Puri.

Salman Khan cancels US tour by Pakistani organiser: Reports

Mumbai– Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has reportedly cancelled a live performance in Houston, United States. Salman’s decision is an outcome of the fact that the event was being organised by Rehan Siddiqui, a Pakistani national accused of funding anti-India activities in the US.

The Houston-based Siddiqui has allegedly been involved in using the funds raised from star-studded events to support anti-India activities in the US in the past. Siddiqui keeps organising musical concerts featuring Bollywood stars and other celebrities regularly and has hosted over 400 such shows till date. Celebrities such as Saif Ali Khan, Mika Singh, Pankaj Udhas and rapper Baadshah have been a part of events hosted by Siddiqui, according to a report in the website opindia.com.

The site further reported that Siddiqui is also currently planning to stage anti-CAA protests in Houston along with some Pakistani nationals settled there.

Last year, actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh cancelled a performance hosted by Siddiqui.

There has been no statement from Salman confirming his cancellation of the show yet.

A fan page of the superstar tagged him and tweeted: “When it comes to country, Salman Khan never leaves an opportunity to make fans feel proud. Again he cancelled show in Houston, organised by Pak promoter Rehan Siddiqui, who is allegedly raising funds from events to finance Anti-India Activities in USA. @BeingSalmanKhan”.

Nora while filming stunt for ‘Bhuj: The Pride Of India’

Mumbai– Actress Nora Fatehi was “severely injured” while performing a high octane action sequence for the upcoming film “Bhuj: The Pride of India”.

“I’ve just got back from Bhopal after shooting my part of the film “Bhuj: The Pride of India”. It involved alot of emotional scenes and an entire high octane action sequence in which I ended up getting severely injured,” Nora said.

Nora, who is currently riding high on the success of her latest release “Street Dancer 3D”, hurt her forehead.

“In one sequence my co-actor accidentally threw a gun straight into my face which caused my forehead to bleed and swell up. I was in alot of pain however i knew the director needed to complete the shoot as he was on a very tight schedule so I continued to shoot throughout the day inspite of the injury. It left a huge mark for over a week on my face,” she said.

“Bhuj: The Pride of India” stars Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Sharad Kelkar, Ammy Virk and Pranitha Subhash. The film is directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya.

In the film, Ajay will be seen playing Indian Air Force pilot Vijay Karnik, while Sonakshi will essay the character of Sunderben Jetha Madharparya, who is a social worker and a farmer women, who convinced 299 other women from Madhapur to help build a runway during the India-Pakistan war of 1971.

Karnik was in-charge of the Bhuj airbase during the war, which remained operational despite facing heavy bombing from Pakistan. He was accompanied by 50 IAF and 60 Defence Security Corps personnel at the airbase.

Ashley Graham names son after first emperor of Ethiopia

Los Angeles– Popular model Ashley Graham and her spouse Justin Ervin have named their new born son Isaac Menelik Giovanni Ervin.

The 32-year-old model and her husband introduced their new arrival on her podcast “Pretty Big Deal With Ashley Graham”, and explained the meaning behind his lengthy moniker, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Ervin said that he chose the name Isaac when he was in middle or high school, when he brainstormed his future kids’ names with his sister.

The pair came up with Menelik during their trip to Ethiopia last Christmas, with Graham saying: “Menelik is the first emperor of Ethiopia. It also means son of the wise, and Menelik was the son of Queen Sheba and King Solomon.”

Ervin added: “Everything is his name is pointing to legacy. Whether it be Isaac with Abraham Isaac and Jacob, or Menelik being royal African roots.”

The third name was chosen because both Ervin and Graham’s grandfathers were called John, and Giovanni is the Italian version of John, and Ervin also has partial Italian roots.

Elsewhere in the podcast, Graham said she had a completely natural water birth at home, and welcomed Isaac into the world after just six hours of labour.

Dhvani Bhanushali spends a day with underprivileged kids

Mumbai– “Vaaste” fame singer Dhvani Bhanushali on Wednesday met a bunch of underprivileged children in Mumbai.

Dhvani also seized the opportunity to celebrate the success of her recent song “Na ja tu” with the children.

“I will cherish this day all my life. It was really an amazing experience to interact with these super-talented adolescents. I’m way too overwhelmed by their love. I think this was the best way to celebrate the success of my recent single. Watching the dedication on their little faces as they confidently performed on stage in front of everyone has encouraged me. I would surely want to imbibe the same dedication in my performances, so that I can entertain my audience every single day,” Dhvani said.

Dhvani gained immense popularity after “Vaaste” became a massive hit. The song has 700 million views and counting on YouTube.

The event was organised by KidZania, a global edutainment theme park for families, along with Salaam Bombay Foundation.

Karan Singh Grover is giving abstract painting a shot

Mumbai– Actor Karan Singh Grover, who has taken to art, is nowadays giving abstract painting a shot.

Karan shared that painting is a creative release for him. He has been painting for a couple of years now, and through social media he had the opportunity to share his artwork. Karan plans to exhibit 18 of his paintings at an exhibition very soon.

The “Alone” actor said: “My freedom of expression over the last three years has brought me here. Soon, I will be exhibiting my labour of love to all.”

Karan discloses that it was his wife, actress wife Bipasha Basu, who encouraged him to seriously pursue his passion for art.

His journey began with a doodle that he showed to Bipasha.

Karan said: “It was more of a doodle. When I was done, Bipasha asked what it was, and I said it’s a dreaming birth. Before the soul comes into the body, you see the highest dream of life, you see what God has planned for you. She told me I should draw more often.”

On the acting front, Karan will next be seen in “Aadat” alongside Bipasha.

Directed by Bhushan Patel, “Aadat” is a romantic thriller. The film also stars former Miss India Natasha Suri and former “Bigg Boss” participant Sonali Raut. Singer Mika Singh has turned producer with the movie. (IANS)