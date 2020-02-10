Bollywood Roundup: John Abraham, Sushmita Sen, Payal Ghosh, and more…

John Abraham has triple role in ‘Satyameva Jayate 2’?

Mumbai– Actor John Abraham is non-committal about rumours that he has a triple role in the upcoming “Satyameva Jayate 2”.

Recently, rumours started doing the rounds that the action star has three roles in the Milap Zaveri-directed film, but it now seems like all such unconfirmed reports could just be publicity hoax and not much else.

According to John, Satyameva Jayate 2 “will be very different in its treatment” from the first film, released in 2018. In an interview to the tabloid Mumbai Mirror, he said: “The original was primarily a film for the masses. This time, we aim to get the classes in, too, by tackling relevant issues.”

On rumours if a triple role, the actor avoided a direct reply. “Milap is still in the process of developing certain characters and he might like me to play other roles, too. But that’s still up for a lot of discussion. So, I can’t say if there’s going to be one, two or three of me in the film,” he told the tabloid, according to news18.com.

“Satyameva Jayate 2” is scheduled to release on October 2.

Sushmita Sen returns on the show ‘Aarya’ on Mar 29

Mumbai– Sushmita Sen’s comeback on screen has a date now.

The former Miss Universe is all set to be seen in the new show “Aarya”, after a gap of a decade since she last acted in a Bollywood project. The show will be launched on March 29, according to bollywoodhungama.com.

The website added that the show will be directed by Ram Madhvani and released on Disney+ Hotstar. Shooting for “Aarya” started in December 2019, and the story is set against a Rajasthan backdrop. Sushmita plays the title role, according to the websitre.

Last December the actress wrote: “They have waited 10 long years for my return to the screen, lovingly encouraging me every step of the way throughout my hiatus… unconditionally!!! I return just for you!!”

In Bollywood, Sushmita was last seen in Anees Bazmee’s multistarrer slapstick, “No Problem”, co-starring Anik Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna and Kangana Ranaut. In 2015, she won critical acclaim for her act in Srijit Mukherji’s Bengali art film, “Nirbaak”.

Payal Ghosh takes to Mediterranean diet for upcoming project

Mumbai– Actress Payal Ghosh has taken to a Mediterranean diet for an upcoming project, and she looks a million bucks.

Payal is someone who has always been meticulous when it comes to preparing for her characters, and this is a step in that direction for her latest role. She has been very strict about what she eats, which is a low carb diet. She has also attended various other sessions to prepare for the character.

“I have taken to this diet and my body is taking time to get accustomed to it. Being a Bengali girl, I always had a sweet tooth but I can’t have any (sweets) during this diet, which is a huge challenge. I am trying to enjoy it. I would not let my director down on the day of shoot at any cost. It’s been a long time coming. My energy system is changing though. I feel more agile and energetic. I will come out with details about this project soon,” she said.

Ihana Dhillon to play mother in ‘Bhuj: The Pride Of India’

Mumbai– Actress Ihana Dhillon will be seen playing the role of a mother in the upcoming Ajay Devgn-starrer “Bhuj: The Pride Of India”.

Directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya, the film recalls the story of 300 brave women from Madhapar village of Gujarat’s Kutch district, who played a pivotal role in helping India gain a strategic advantage in the 1971 Indo-Pak war. The film also stars Sonakshi Sinha and Ammy Virk.

Talking about the project, Ihana earlier said: “It’s a brilliant script, and essaying the role of an Air Force officer is totally new for me. It’s challenging. My director Abhishek ji is extremely clear in his head about this character. The film shows the independence of women back in 1971. I am extremely proud to be associated with this project.”

“Bhuj: The Pride Of India” is slated to hit theatres in August.

Esha Deol debuts as an author with ‘AmmaMia’

Mumbai– Actress Esha Deol has now turned author. She has penned her parenting experiences in a book titled “AmmaMia”.

Esha took to Twitter to share the news. “#AmmaMia is a book from one mother to another! Packed with stories, advice and recipes for toddlers, this is my personal journey of transformation into a mother and I hope it acts as a best friend for all new mommies out there. @PenguinIndia,” she wrote.

The foreword of the book has been written by veteran actress Jaya Bachchan.

Sending best wishes to Esha, her “Kyaa Dil Ne Kahaa” co-star Tusshar Kapoor tweeted: “3 cheers for an awesome human being and an even better mom! @Esha_Deol… this is a great new beginning for you.”

Esha married businessman Bharat Takhtani in 2012. They have two daughters, Radhya and Miraya.

Sunny Leone receives three honours in Thailand

Bangkok– Bollywood actress Sunny Leone received three honours at the 13th Edition of Asian Business & Social Forum in Thailand.

Sunny, who was accompanied by her husband Daniel Weber to Thailand, was feted with the Asia One Women empowerment Award, 40 under 40, Influential Asian Award and India’s Fastest Growing Brand award for her cosmetic line StarStruck.

The actress said: “My cosmetic line is a reflection of me, and my team and we have worked really hard to get every aspect of it right .The award completely belongs to the team StarStruck and Daniel that has got the brand global recognition.”

The event was graced by prominent diplomats where she was bestowed with the profilic awards.

On the acting front, Sunny will next be seen in “Koka Kola”.

Sonu Nigam: ‘Yeh dil’ in ‘Pardes’ changed my career

Mumbai– Bollywood playback star Sonu Nigam considers his popular hit “Yeh dil deewana” in the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer “Pardes” as the song that changed the course of his career.

Sonu feels before that song released, filmmakers and fans alike would dismiss his talent, saying he was just another Mohammad Rafi clone. “Yeh Dil Deewana”, filmed on SRK in the 1997 Subhash Ghai film, changed all that, according to the singer.

“No one discovered my originality till they heard ‘Yeh dil deewana’. I sang this song exactly how the director envisaged it, and both the song and film became superhit, and I became the Sonu Nigam,” he added.

Sonu recently paid a visit to Ghai’s Whistling Woods film school, where he went down memory lane and recalled about his experience of singing “Yeh dil deewana” for Shah Rukh in the film.

The singer is currently busy performing at live concerts and working on non-film songs. (IANS)