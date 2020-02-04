Bollywood Roundup: Elena Fernandes, Richa Chadha, Salman Khan, and more…

Saif Ali Khan is extremely professional: Elena

Mumbai– Actress Elena Fernandes, who has shared screen space with Saif Ali Khan in the recently released film “Jawaani Jaaneman”, is completely in awe of the latter.

“Saif is a legendary actor and sharing screen space with him itself is a big deal for me. He is extremely professional and watching him perform was mind-boggling. I am really happy that the audience is receiving the film so well. I wish to work with Saif and amazing producers Jackky and Deepshikha again soon,” Elena said.

Apart from “Jawaani Jaaneman”, Elena is also known for her roles in “Kapoor & Sons” and “Badla”. She also featured in “Housefull 4”. Currently, she is working on a British project.

Richa Chadha unveils intriguing look from her next film

Mumbai– Actress Richa Chadha, who is currently prepping for her new movie, has shared her first look from the project.

With dark kohl-rimmed eyes and a red bindi on her forehead, teaming up her look in a silk cotton sari, Richa cuts an intriguing picture. She is also seen wearing rustic jewellery.

Reacting to her new look, Ranveer Singh commented: “Striking.”

Actress Chintzy Kaur wrote: “I simply love it girl…stunningly raw.”

The project is said to be a drama with a strong backdrop of a love story.

According to a source, Richa will shoot for the film in May.

“This is a film that only Richa can nail with finesse. It has an earthen feel to it and the looks needed to reflect the same. The actress came up with inputs on the look and together they conjured up this avatar. There are a few elements that are still in the works but Richa is keen to be a part of the project because it’s a role unlike she’s ever done before. It also pushes her to explore a cinematic terrain she has never tried her hand in,” the source added.

Salman Khan unveils the first look of ‘Hawa Singh’

Mumbai– Bollywood superstar Salman Khan unveiled the first look of the upcoming biopic of Hawa Singh, who is widely regarded the Father of Indian Boxing. The film will feature Sooraj Pancholi.

“@sooraj9pancholi aces the look of a boxer in the biopic of legendary Hawa Singh is also known as the Father of Indian Boxing. Directed by Prakash Nambiar, produced by Sam S. Fernandes and Kamlesh Singh Kushwaha, Hawa Singh will go on floor soon,” Salman tweeted.

Sooraj is all beefed up to look his character and the actor is excited to start shooting for the film, which goes on floor in February.

“The manner in which a young boy from a small village Umarvas transformed himself into a champion boxer is inspirational. Sooraj is young and fits like a glove into the character. His efforts, approach and honesty towards the role and this motivating story surprised me and made my belief in him stronger,” said director Nambiar.

Hawa Singh is a recipient of the Arjuna Award and the Dronacharya Award. He dominated the Indian and Asian amateur boxing scene in his weight class for a decade. Singh won the Asian Games gold medal in the heavyweight category in consecutive editions at the Games in 1966 and 1970, a feat unmatched by any Indian boxer to date.

The champion boxer also created a record of being the Indian heavyweight boxing champion for 11 consecutive years from 1961 to 1972. He is the only boxer, possibly in the World, whose three generations have excelled in Boxing.

Anurag Kashyap refuses to fly IndiGo

Mumbai– Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has lent support to comedian Kunal Kamra by not flying in IndiGo Airlines. He chose Vistara instead.

“No @IndiGo6E.. on @airvistara .. in solidarity with @kunalkamra88,” Kashyap tweeted on Monday.

Kashyap came out in support of Kamra after the latter was banned from four airlines including IndiGo, Air India, GoAir and SpiceJet. Kamra was banned after his in-flight encounter with news anchor Arnab Goswami during an IndiGo flight a few dats ago.

During the flight, Kamra had approached Goswami and unleashed a barrage of questions on him, over the latter’s coverage of national affairs and the suicide of Rohith Vemula in particular, on his new channel. Vemula was a Dalit activist and scholar at the Hyderabad University.

After Kamra’s diatribe against Arnab, IndiGo banned the comedian from flying for six months.

In an interview to The Telegraph, Kashyap, who was in Kolkata for an event on Monday, spoke about his decision to boycott IndiGo.

“I was booked on IndiGo by the organisers. After Kamra was banned, I told the organisers I will not fly IndiGo. I told them I will not fly this airline because I thought the ban was very unreasonable. My thing is: there is nothing I can do about it. It does not make much of a difference. But as I wanted to register my dissent, I thought that I would not fly IndiGo. I want to fly Vistara. The IndiGo flight was on Monday afternoon and the Vistara flight was in the morning. They (the organisers) informed (me) that to fly Vistara, you have to wake up at 4am. I said, ‘I will wake up at 4am, but I will not fly IndiGo’,” Kashyap explained.

Disha Patani crosses 30mn followers’ mark on Instagram

Mumbai– Actress Disha Patani has crossed the mark of 30 million followers on the photograph sharing application Instagram.

Expressing happiness on achieving the milestone on social media, Disha, who will be seen in Mohit Suri’s “Malang”, wrote a lengthy post, thanking every person who has supported and stood by her through her journey till now.

“30 million and happy faces… Just wanted to say a big thank you to my entire team of ‘Malang’, who have worked so hard everyday and given me so much love. @mohitsuri I am blessed to be your heroine,thank you for literally holding my hand through every shot and making everything so seamless and easy. @vaibhavi.merchant cant express in words how lucky I am to be getting a chance to work with you again, you’re my wonder woman, and someone I look upto.”

She even thanked her “Malang” co-stars Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Kunal Kemmu and Elli Avrram “for being the best co-stars I could’ve ever imagined.”

“Thank you to my lovely fc’s for giving me a reason to do what I do everyday. God bless all,” she wrote on Instagram.

Disha made her Bollywood debut with the sports biopic “MS Dhoni: The Untold Story”. She was later seen in “Baaghi 2” and “Bharat”.

Saina Nehwal, Yuzvendra Chahal have fun on TikTok

Mumbai– Ace badminton player Saina Nehwal and cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal have been sharing creative yet fun videos on the short-video making platform TikTok.

In a recent video she shared on the platform, Saina has given a sneak peek to her practice sessions and how she works on her badminton skills.

She later tried the viral emoji challenge on the platform.

Chahal is also popular on TikTok and has been sharing a lot of fun videos for his audience. Recently, he posted a video of him dancing with fellow cricketers, which has garnered more than 33 million video views.

Abhishek Bachchan very committed to his craft: Anand Pandit

Mumbai– Producer Anand Pandit, who has been working with Abhishek Bachchan in the upcoming film “The Big Bull”, is all praises for the actor.

According to Pandit, Abhishek is committed to everything he takes up.

“Abhishek believes in acing everything he does and he is very committed to his craft. Coming from a family that has been around for many years, he makes sure everyone on set is comfortable. He makes sure to read his script thoroughly and doesn’t waste people’s time. He has been an example to many people on set. As a producer, he is a dream to work with,” he said.

“The Big Bull” is reportedly based on India”s biggest securities scams, which happened in 1992. The film is co-produced by actor Ajay Devgn.

Ishita Dutta recreates DDLJ train scene with co-star Adhik Mehta

Mumbai– Actress Ishita Dutta and her “Bepanah Pyaarr” co-star Adhik Mehta recently recreated Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol’s iconic train scene from the 1995 film “Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge”.

Adhik shared the picture on Instagram in which he can be seen extending his hand to Ishita while recreating the DDLJ moment, Only, he is on a vanity van instead of a train.

“Okay so I always wanted to have a DDLJ moment and there it is… P.S – The pose may be wrong but picture looks amazing right @ishidutta,” he wrote.

Ishita and Adhik are currently working together on the Colors show “Bepanah Pyaarr”. Apart from her performance on the show, Ishita has lately been making waves with her fashion statement. She has been flaunting ethnic chic on the show, particularly in sarees .

Recently, she shared a few pictures on social media in which she can be seen shooting a fun sequence in saree.

“It was a fun sequence, I had to wear a saree and play in the water. I loved it . I love all my looks on the show, and am glad that I have a fab team of designers to create such a beautiful look for me,” Ishita said. (IANS)