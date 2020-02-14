Bollywood Roundup: Donal Bisht, Vicky Kaushal, Sunny Leone, and more…

Donal Bisht all set to debut as music video star

Mumbai– “Ek Deewaana Tha” actress Donal Bisht is all set for her music video debut with the song “Bepata” sung by Abhijit Vaghani.

The actress, who was last seen on the TV show “Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji”, said: “I am so so excited with ‘Bepata’ releasing on February 20. This will be my debut in a music video. It’s a romantic and soulful number.”

Talking about “Bepata”, Donal shared: “The song is about love and how it is indispensable. ‘Bepata’ is about purity and sanity of love, beyond age, caste, colour or region. I play the role of a girl who is from the hills and the guy is from the plains. It’s a journey of how they meet when he comes to the hills of the country. Abhijit Vaghani is the singer as well as the actor opposite me. As much as a great singer he is, he is also an outstanding actor and a lovely human being.”

She even took to Instagram to share the first look of the video. “Happy Valentine’s Day guys…Let’s celebrate love. First look of My first music video. Extremely excited for this,” she captioned the photo in which she is seen with Abhijit.

The video is produced by Griebs Music.

Vicky Kaushal: I’m scared I wouldn’t know how to act

Mumbai– Actor Vicky Kaushal, who is gearing up for the release of “Bhoot: Part One: The Haunted Ship”, has a strange fear in life. He is scared that one fine day he will wake up to discover he no longer knows how to act.

“Before shooting this film, I was scared of water, but now they (makers of the film) have made me a mermaid! Apart from that, I feel scared that one fine day, I will wake up and I wouldn’t know how to act. If that happens, I wonder what I will do because I have torn up my engineering job letters!” he laughed.

“I feel one day I will go on a film set and for no logical reason, I just wouldn’t know what to do when the director says ‘action’. It’s a strange and imaginatory fear and I hope that it never comes to reality,” he added.

Vicky was interacting with the media at a promotional event of ‘”Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship” at a suburban multiplex in the city along with film’s director Bhanu Pratap Singh and co-producer Shashank Khaitan.

The film, it has been claimed, is based on a true incident that took place in Mumbai, and tells the story of a couple on an abandoned ship lying static on a beach.

Sunny Leone urges fans to boycott leather products

Mumbai– Actress Sunny Leone has recently launched a vegan campaign at Lakme Fashion Week.

In association with People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), Sunny unveiled her new ad, which shows the actress’ skin being torn off — a reference to the fact that more than a billion cows, buffaloes, and other animals are tormented, killed, and skinned every year for the global toxic leather industry.

Urging people to ditch leather products, Sunny said: “With so many wonderful vegan shoes, bags, and jackets to choose from, there’s no reason to choose to hurt the environment and take a life by wearing an animal’s skin. After learning about the horrors of leather production from my friends at PETA India, I vow to save animals and the planet by kicking leather and urge my fans to join me.”

On the work front, Sunny will be next seen in a new comedy show, which is yet to be titled.

Aamir Khan wishes to romance Kareena in every film

Mumbai– On the occasion of Valentines day on Friday, superstar Aamir Khan penned an adorable message for his “Laal Singh Chaddha” co-star Kareena Kapoor Khan.

“#HappyValentinesDay Kareena. I wish I could romance you in every film… comes naturally to me…Love,” Aamir wrote on Instagram.

Along with the post, he also shared the upcoming film’s new poster in which Kareena can be seen hugging Aamir.

“Laal Singh Chaddha” is self-produced by Aamir, and directed by “Secret Superstar” maker Advait Chandan. The film is an official adaptation of the 1994 Hollywood hit “Forrest Gump”, starring Tom Hanks. It will release on Christmas this year.

Apart from “Laal Singh Chaddha”, Aamir and Kareena have also shared screen space together in movies like “3 Idiots” and “Talaash”. (IANS)