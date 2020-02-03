Bollywood Roundup: Bhumi Pednekar, Anil Kapoor, Ananya Panday, and more…

Bhumi Pednekar: I’ve never consulted dietician

Mumbai– Actress Bhumi Pednekar says she has never consulted any dietician or nutritionist, and she has always followed one rule — “eating homemade food”.

“I am extremely thrilled to engage in a live cooking session for the first time, as it is known that food makes me happy. I have always been a healthy kid and I personally love cooking and have never deprived myself from eating ghee, butter, etc, in moderation,” said Bhumi.

“I avoid refined sugar and have kept a control on my carbohydrate intake. I have never consulted any dietician or nutritionist. It was always my mother and I… as we have always followed one thumb rule of ‘eating homemade food’ which we feel is a masterstroke when one wants to lose weight and stay fit,” added the “Dum Laga Ke Haisha” actress.

She is looking forward to the cook-off session along with chef Varun Inamdar at Godrej L’Affaire on February 22 in Mumbai.

“It is a one-day curated experiential lifestyle event by the Godrej Group that aims to define future lifestyle experiences,” she shared.

On the film front, Bhumi has started shooting for her upcoming film “Durgavati”.

Anil Kapoor: You can play a cop again and again

New Delhi– Actor Anil Kapoor is one of Bollywood’s favourite cops, thanks to his roles in movies such as “Ram Lakhan” and “Race”. He has donned the khaki uniform once again for his upcoming film “Malang”.

Bollywood has had many actors essaying the role of police officers. Asked what makes him a different cop in “Malang”, Anil told IANS here: “My early memories of cop is ‘Ardh Satya’. Om Puri gave one of his finest performances in it. I was really shaken up when I saw the film. I really loved the film. Om was terrific as a police officer.

“Then of course, there was ‘Zanjeer’ which was a mainstream commercial film. After that I think it was ‘Ram Lakhan’ – a mainstream commercial film where I played a cop who just wanted to be rich, even if he had to go against the system. I did other films as well where I played a cop”, he said.

The list of actors playing police officers in films goes on.

“There is Ajay (Devgn) who played a cop in ‘Singham’, Salman (Khan) in ‘Dabangg’. When this role (in ‘Malang’) was offered to me, first I said ‘let me not do this role because I have already played a cop’. There is a tendency of people saying that ‘You are playing a cop again’,” he said.

But then he realised that “cop is something that you can play again and again”.

Sharing an example from Hollywood, he said: “Clint Eastwood has played so many of these roles (cop roles) like in ‘Dirty Harry’.”

Talking abut his role, Anil said: “It is a pretty dark role. I said ‘I have not played such a dark character’. I wanted to be little more fun and watchable also. It’s a commercial film. I have tried to make it as interesting as I could.”

SRK, Ananya Panday, K.Jo at Gauri Khan’s lavish party

Mumbai– Shah Rukh Khan’s wife and interior designer Gauri Khan recently hosted a grand affair at her design studio for Karan Johar’s Dharmatic Entertainments show, and it was a star-studded affair.

Gauri’s hubby SRK was there, of course, as was close friend Johar. Gen-Now stars Ananya Panday and Sidharth Malhotra were also on the guest list, as were Sussanne Khan and Amrita Arora.

SRK chose to wear a trademark black suit while Gauri looked stunning in a red gown. The couple even posed for the paparazzi, leaving fans in awe of their chemistry.

Commenting on the pair’s viral pictures at from the bash, a social media user commented: “Favourite couple.”

Another user wrote: “They are so adorable.”

Gauri also took to Instagram and shared a few pictures with friends Bhavana Pandey, Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor, Seema Khan and Neelam Kothari Soni.

Akshay’s last-minute tips to daughter Nitara before her karate exam

Mumbai– Bollywood Khiladi Akshay Kumar was recently spotted giving last-minute tips to his ‘Karate Girl’ Nitara before her martial arts exam.

Akshay’s wife and author Twinkle Khanna took to Instagram on Sunday, where the actor is seen giving tips to his seven-year-old daughter Nitara on a few fiery kicks.

“One last kick before she leaves for her first karate exam. #karategirl,” Twinkle captioned the image.

The image currently has garnered 203K likes on Instagram.

Akshay and Twinkle married on January 2001. They also have a son named Aarav.

On the work front, Akshay has an exciting slate of work coming up this year. He will be seen next in Rohit Shetty’s cop drama film “Sooryavanshi” opposite Katrina Kaif, and also be in “Laxmmi Bomb” along with Kiara Advani.

That apart, Akshay also has the period drama film “Prithviraj” lined up in the following months. The film will mark the debut of Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar.

Kangana’s bharatnatyam pose in Jayalalithaa biopic wows social media

Mumbai– A new still from the upcoming Kangana Ranaut-starrer “Thalaivi” defines the film’s subject, the late J. Jayalalithaa, as a dance icon.

“Thalaivi” is a biopic of Jayalalithaa, who was a filmstar and renowned dancer before she forayed politics, and went onto become Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.

In the new still, Kangana is seen in a Bharatanatyam pose. The photograph was shared by the film’s creative producer Brinda Prasad on Twitter.

“Madam J. Jayalalithaa was a great dancer & here presenting you the look of #KanganaRanaut as #Jayalalithaa from #Thalaivi,” Prasad tweeted.

Showering love upon Kangana over the new still, a Twitter user wrote: “Unbelievable transformation.”

Another user commented: “Queen.”

“Thalaivi” also features Arvind Swami, and the film is directed by Vijay.

Karan Johar: Bhoot Part One is a pure horror film

Mumbai– Filmmaker Karan Johar says his forthcoming production “Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship” is first of its kind and a pure horror film.

“Horror genre is popular worldwide and it’s an audience-friendly genre, but unfortunately it is made little less in Indian Cinema. There is template for horror genre films, due to the ’80s, ’90s and a few 2000s horror films. But I have to say it is a pure horror film. Apart from a small montage song, we have not relied on songs in the film, there is no titillation in the movie and it’s a solid story of a horror film. According to me, it’s a first-of-its-kind horror film, and I am grateful that Vicky Kaushal helmed the film with us, because it gives us confidence that such movies can be made. We would like to take this franchise forward,” said Johar, at the film’s trailer launch, which he attended with lead actor Vicky Kaushal, co-producer Shashank Khaitan, and director Bhanu Pratap Singh in Mumbai.

Johar has earlier has produced “Kaal” in 2005, which was also a horror flick with an ensemble of Ajay Devgn, John Abraham, Vivek Oberoi, Esha Deol and Lara Dutta in lead roles. The film bombed at the box-office.

Asked what is different this time, Johar said: “I am proud of every film that has come out, some of them worked and some didn’t. I think when I saw ‘Kaal’, I was not scared, and that was a frightening feeling. But when I saw ‘Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship’, my eyes were covered right through the screening. I tend to get over-dramatic when I watch horror films and I am scared. I think what happened in 2005, we should leave it there and move on.”

“Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship” is directed by Bhanu Pratap Singh. The film features Vicky along with Bhumi Pednekar and Ashutosh Rana. It has been claimed that the film is based on a true accident that took place in Mumbai, and it tells the story of a couple on an abandoned ship on a beach. (IANS)