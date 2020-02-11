Bollywood Roundup: Anupam Kher, Ashish Chowdhry, Abhay Deol, and more…

Anupam Kher’s acting school turns 15

Mumbai– Veteran actor Anupam Kher’s acting school, Actor Prepares, recently completed 15 years since it was founded. Kher credits the Indian film industry for the long and successful run of his institute.

“It’s a great moment for me and everyone at Actor Prepares. The last fifteen years have been wonderful and we have always aimed at giving the best of knowledge and skills to everyone who joins us. The Indian film industry has given me so much that it was important for me to give it back and this school was the best form as educating actors goes a long way. Here’s looking forward to a lot more wonderful years of Actor Prepares,” Anupam said about his institute, located in Mumbai.

On the work front, Anupam is currently playing the role of Dr. Vijay Kapoor in the medical drama “New Amsterdam”.

Ashish Chowdhry to take a day off from work on Valentine’s Day

Mumbai– It’s going to be a day off for actor Ashish Chowdhry on Valentine’s Day, as he plans to spend quality time with wife Samita and his children.

Ashish is currently a part of the ongoing TV show “Beyhadh 2”.

“My son Agasthya has recently fractured his arm, and though it is normal for children to get hurt, I am feeling sorry that I couldn’t spend too much time with him during a time that is difficult for him. So, I am taking two days off during Valentine’s Day and will go on a weekend trip that will be a strictly no-mobile-holiday. It is a perfect time to pamper my wife and make her feel loved, as she has been complaining about my unavailability,” Ashish said.

In Sony TV show, Ashish plays business tycoon Mrityunjay Roy, aka MJ.

Abhay Deol proud of ‘baby sis’ Esha turning author

Mumbai– Actor Abhay Deol is proud of his ‘baby sis’ Esha Deol Takhtani, who has turned an author with her first book “Amma Mia!”

Abhay took to Instagram to congratulate Esha and inform booklovers about her new book. Sharing a photo of the book’s cover, he wrote: “My baby sis just wrote her own book for new mothers and their babies! So proud @imeshadeol “Becoming a new mother can be an exciting yet overwhelming time. No matter how prepared you are, there will always be many confusing moments, opinions and a whole lot of drama! And just like any other new mom, Esha Deol Takhtani was faced with many such questions soon after the birth of her two daughters-Radhya and Miraya.”

Talking about what inspired Esha to pen a book, Abhay shared: “One day, when one of her baby girls was throwing a tantrum, Esha decided to come up with a plan, one that would ensure her child eats right and is happy in the process! And thus began her adventures in motherhood. With the help of her cook, nurse and some of the best paediatricians in Mumbai, she set off on a journey to document her experiences in motherhood in the hope that it would help other mothers too.”

Informing more about the book, he wrote: “Packed with advice, tips, stories and easy and delicious recipes for toddlers, Amma Mia reflects the personal journey of one woman’s transformation into a mother. Informative and easy to follow, this book will help new mothers navigate the ups and downs of raising a healthy toddler and make their child fall in love with food.”

Hina Khan, Kushal Tandon to star in ‘Unlock: The Haunted App’

Mumbai– Actors Hina Khan and Kushal Tandon will together be seen in the upcoming web film titled “Unlock: The Haunted App”.

The ZEE5 tech horror film also stars Aditi Arya and Rishabh Sinha. It directed by Debatma Mandal.

The film’s logo, which was unveiled on Tuesday, depicts an App that grants your darkest wishes.

Talking about the logo, Hina said: “Technology is changing so fast and its reach is growing immensely. With ‘Unlock – The Haunted App’, we will show the dark side of the web which a lot of people are unaware of. I’m glad for this association with ZEE5 and excited about this interesting film.”

The film is scheduled for March 13 release on ZEE5.

The film is about Suhani, who realises that she is about to lose the man of her dreams Amar to her flat-mate Riddhi.

Suhani will do anything to make it right, even if it is installing an app off the deep web that grants your darkest wishes.

The film is produced by Krasnaya Corporation LLP and Horse Films LLP.

Pooja on working with Salman: Can’t wait

Mumbai– Pooja Hegde will be starring opposite Salman Khan in the upcoming film “Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali”. The actress says she cannot wait to start working on this one with superstar.

An excited Pooja took to Twitter and wrote: “2020 begins in a BIG way! Aah been dying to share this news with you’ll @BeingSalmanKhan… can’t wait to start working on this one with you… @NGEMovies @farhad_samji…Let’s gooo #KabhiEidKabhiDiwali #blessed #SajidNadiadwala @WardaNadiadwala.”

Pooja will be playing Salman’s love interest in the film.

Sajid Nadiadwala, who is producing and scripting the film, said: “Having worked with Pooja in Housefull 4, we felt she was a perfect fit for this film. She has an amazing screen presence and will make for a good pair with Salman. They will bring freshness to the story.”

Talking about how it is a special subject for the trio, Sajid added: “‘Judwaa’ was one of Salman and Bollywood’s first Eid releases. Even my directorial debut, ‘Kick’, opened during the festival.”

Salman Khan will be presented in a completely new avatar in the film. The look is currently being decided upon. Pooja is playing a traditional small-town girl opposite Salman’s character.

“Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali”, which is slated for an Eid 2021 release, will be directed by Farhad Samji.

Nandini Maurya feels lucky to work with Mahesh Bhatt

Mumbai– Nandini Maurya says she feels fortunate to work with ace filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt on her debut project.

Nandini is making her television debut with Bhatt’s television show “Dil Jaise Dhadke Dhadakne Do”, in which she is seen essaying the character of Diya.

“Two years back, the casting director of the show had messaged me on a social media site asking to audition, I had then thought it was a prank and had blocked him. Later after a year, I got the same casting guys number and realised he was the same guy. I was really embarrassed and apologised to him. It (getting the show) feels like a destiny,” said Nandini, who hails from Lucknow and has been doing theatre since she was in seventh grade.

“I feel fortunate to have received the opportunity to work with Mahesh Bhatt sir and Gurudev sir (director Gurudev Bhalla). Considering I shifted to Mumbai only 11 months back, I feel extremely lucky to have bagged my first show in a short span of time. My character is a fun-bubbly girl who is also a very protective sister,” she added.

Nandini dreams of working with Ajay Devgn and Rajkumar Gupta in future. (IANS)