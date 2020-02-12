Bollywood Roundup: Ali Fazal, Sayani Gupta, Neha Dhupia, and more…

Ali Fazal: Important to reinvent yourself

Mumbai– Actor Ali Fazal, who has plenty of diverse projects in his kitty, believes in reinvention. While on one hand, he will soon be seen in the Hollywood film “Death On The Nile”, which is based on Agatha Christie’s bestselling novel of the same name, in Bollywood he will share space with Saif Ali Khan in “Bhoot Police”. Ali is also gearing up for the second season of the web series “Mirzapur”.

“It’s important to constantly keep reinventing yourself as an artiste and that has always been my endeavour. I am yet to choose my next project. The industry folks have been sending me such out-of-the-world stories that I am frankly having a hard time choosing my next project,” Ali claimed.

“The sheer volume of stories that have come my way is mindboggling. I have shortlisted a few interesting ideas and I am still reading a lot of screenplays,” he added.

Sayani Gupta turns producer

Mumbai– Actress Sayani Gupta is set to co-produce “Where the Wind Blows”, a film which will feature her as the only protagonist.

It’s been directed by Karma Takapa, whose films “Ralang Road” and “Mor Mann Ke Bharam” have travelled to various festivals.

According to a source, “the interesting fact about the film is that the entire film is shot in the Himalayas. The cast and crew climbed till the base camp of Mount Everest. The average temperature there was around minus 27 degree Celsius. Sayani along with the crew of only seven people climbed and completed the shoot in 26 days”.

Sharing her experience of working on the film, Sayani said: “This film is very close to my heart. Shooting for it was not lesser than a roller coaster ride. Though the shoot was difficult, the experience was one of the most memorable ones. I had the best time shooting with Karma and team.”

“Where the Winds Blow” is a journey of a young woman who embarks on a trek towards an unknown destination somewhere in the high Himalayan mountains. As the terrains turn harsh and nature challenges her, she braves these and her internal hurdles to find her resilience.

Neha Dhupia, Mira Rajput to launch walkathon for moms-to-be

Mumbai– Actress Neha Dhupia and actor Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput will launch a short distance walkathon for pregnant women here on February 23.

This one-kilometre walk is organised with the purpose to inspire moms-to-be to take #BiglittleSteps towards a whole new world of becoming a mother.

The Bio-Oil Pregathon focuses on encouraging them to discover the importance of self-love and stay fit throughout their pregnancy.

“From the moment you find out that you are going to be a mother, it is a natural instinct to feel overprotective for your child and you tend to put yourself second.

“I still remember during my fifth month, before doing anything, I would ask myself ‘Is this good for my baby?’ However, in the process, I never asked myself what I really needed or should be doing for myself,” said Neha.

She realised this during the healing period that self-love is an extremely essential part of the journey and every mother should be mindful of the same.

“You need to be in good health and in a good space to be able to take care of your child once he/she is born. I am really happy that Bio-Oil is taking a step towards helping expectant mothers realise they should along with the baby, also look out and love themselves – eat right, exercise, get adequate rest and generally do what makes them happy,” she added.

Bhumi Pednekar: Not averse to playing cameos

Mumbai– Actress Bhumi Pedenkar, who will be seen making special appearances in films like “Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan” and “Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship”, says she is not averse to playing cameos in movies.

“I’m driven to content at all times. As an artist, I have been fortunate that such films have found me. I want to be part of the best cinema that is being made by our industry. It is a personal ambition and a goal and so, when a good film requires me to play a cameo, I’m not averse to it,” Bhumi said.

2020 will also see Bhumi headlining three films “Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitaare”, “Durgavati” and a yet-untitled film.

Bhumi doesn’t think too much about doing cameos as long as her role has an impact on the story or the plot.

“In fact, I relish the opportunity to do something interesting, something that allows me to put myself out there for a small amount of time and have an impact on the story or the plot. For me, all that matters is being fulfilled creatively at all times and that only comes by being part of good cinema and fantastic vision of film-makers,” says Bhumi.

She adds: “I’m really happy with how much career has been shaping and I feel extremely grateful that visionary film-makers have made me part of their projects either as a leading lady or even in meaningful cameos that hopefully will leave a deep mark.”

When Neena Gupta was outwitted by an airline staff member

Mumbai– Veteran actress Neena Gupta does not like middle seats on flights. Recently, she shared a funny airport anecdote revealing her prejudice.

“Once when I was traveling by flight, I was allotted a middle seat. I went to the customer support staff to request for a window seat or an aisle seat,” Neena said.

However, the actress couldn’t get a seat of her choice, so she decided to take resort to her celebrity status. She tried telling the staff member that she is a Bollywood actress.

“I told her I had acted in ‘Badhaai Ho’ but she didn’t recognise me. I questioned her why she hasn’t watched such a great film. She countered me asking if I watched Tamil movies,” recalled Neena on “The Kapil Sharma Show”, about her encounter with the support staff lady, who was a Tamilian.

Neena will be next seen in “Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan”, with her “Badhaai Ho” co-stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Gajraj Rao.

Irrfan’s emotional message declaring he can’t promote ‘Angrezi Medium’

Mumbai– Bollywood actor Irrfan has shared an emotional message with fans and the media, expressing his inability to promote his upcoming film “Angrezi Medium”.

The actor has completed the film’s shoot despite his ailing health, but will not be able to promote the film. He talked about his illness and expressed his inability to promote the film in a video shared by the film’s production banner Maddock films.

The video has an interesting collage of the actor’s photos from the film’s set and a voice note from him.

In the video, Irrfan says: “Hello Brothers and Sisters! I am Irrfan. Today I am there with you as well as not there. My film Angrezi Medium is extremely special to me. I genuinely wanted to promote this film with as much love as we have made it with. But there are some unwanted guests sitting inside my body and I am having a conversation with them. Whatever their status is, I will keep you posted. There is a saying, when life gives you lemons, you make a lemonade. But it is always easier said than done. Because when life gives you lemons for real, then it is extremely difficult to make a shikanji. But you have no other choice apart from remaining positive. We have made this film with that positivity and I am hopeful that this film will teach you, make you laugh and cry and then again make you laugh! Enjoy the trailer, be kind to each other and watch the film. And yes, wait for me.”

The trailer of “Angrezi Medium” will be out on February 13. The film has been directed by Homi Adajania and boasts of a stellar ensemble cast compromising Irrfan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Pankaj Tripathi, Deepak Dobriyal, Ranvir Shorey and others.(IANS)