Birju Maharaj’s poems feature in a music album

Mumbai–Kathak dance maestro Birju Maharaj’s poems have been given a musical touch by artistes, including popular singer Shreya Ghoshal.

With music by Rajeev Mahavir and lyrics by Birju Maharaj, the album, “Mann Bheetar”, comprises eight songs.

Birju Maharaj said: “Rajeev is very hardworking and works on his projects and songs minutely. It helps him understand his work better. I feel it is important for one to understand the little details of every song from its music, to tunes, to the tabla beats and Rajeev has an outstanding knowledge of the same.

“I had a great time working on this project. The studio here felt like home while the people here were family. I have heard Shreya Ghoshal and Javed Ali’s songs already and they are all fantastic. All the stars have come together to make this album, it is bound to be a great success.”

Rajeev feels lucky to have got an opportunity to work with Birju Maharaj and compose his poems. “It’s more of a spiritual connection, not just with Pt. Birju Maharajji or Rachna Sarangji, I was very well connected with all the artistes of my production and album. It is not a connection with just 50-100 artiste. For me, it’s one soul.”

Producer and choreographer Rachna Sarang added: “You call it a gift or a small pay back for my guru Pandit Birju Maharaj that I heard his poetries and told him that it’s my wish to make an album of your poetries and he gave me blessings.”

Then she spoke to Rajeev. “He is a brilliant music director who creates soulful music and just like that he decorated all the poetries of Pandit Birju Maharaj and made every song so beautiful that when you listen to each song, you find a different melody that gives you a sacred feeling.”

Director Sandeep Mahavir feels fortunate to be a part of “one of the finest albums ‘Mann Bheetar’, produced and choreographed by my dearest aunt Rachna Sarang”.

“I am so glad that I brought in (actress) Shriya Saran as a lead for this song. I approached one of my very dear friends who is India’s best D.O.P — Sudeep Chatterjee to be a part of this song and this song has turned out to be magical with all these great people. Since this album is a tribute to living legend Birju Maharaj, what else one would wish in life.” (IANS)