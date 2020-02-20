Anuradha Palakurthi’s Jaan Meri Song Wins India’s Prestigious Independent Category Award at the Radio Mirchi Music Awards

MUMBAI & BOSTON –Indian-American singer Anuradha Palakurthi’s “Jaan Meri” song from her Jaan Meri album has won the prestigious Independent Music Category Award at the Radio Mirchi Music Awards, the Indian equivalent of the Grammys.

Ustad Nishat Khan, a scion of one of the oldest Gharanas of Hindustani music and one of the top sitar players in the world who composed the album Jaan Meri, also won the award, along with Lyricist Bollywood’s Manoj Yadav. The album was officially released in March 2019 at MIT’s Kresge Auditorium in Cambridge, MA. It was produced by Juju Productions.

“I am grateful to the jury for recognizing Ustand Nishat Khan’s music based on classical roots and Juju Production’s utilizing 70-plus musicians in a live setting,” said Ms. Palakurthi. “It is a surreal feeling to have the inaugural Juju Productions album win recognition. Thank you to so many people who helped in its creation.”

Two of the top five nominees for the best song of the year for the Radio Mirchi Music Awards in the Non-Film/ Independent category were from Jaan Meri Album.

The annual Radio Mirchi awards are the highest recognition of music in India, and this was the first time that two songs from one album had found a place in the top 5 – and also one of the rare occasions of an American citizen’s work featuring amongst the best.

Ms. Palakurthi has been recognized as the top-rated singer of Indian origin by industry legends. She has performed live with Bollywood singers like Kumar Sanu, Suresh Wadkar, Deepak Pandit and Bappi Lahiri across the United States. Anuradha has recorded a duet with Hariharan for Ekal Vidyalaya – composed by guitarist Prasanna with drummer Sivamani and a group of 14 multiple-Grammy winning musicians from across the globe. She sings in six Indian languages and has recorded playback for South Indian films.

Here is the complete list of all winners as reported by The Times of India:

Song of the Year: Kalank (Title Track)

Film: Kalank

Album of the Year: Kesari

Indies Song of the Year: Jaan Meri

Album: Jaan Meri (Album)

Male Vocalist of The Year: Arijit Singh

Song: Kalank (Title Track)

Film: Kalank

Female Vocalist of the Year: Shreya Ghoshal

Song: Ghar More Pardesiya

Film: Kalank

Music Composer of the Year: Pritam

Song: Kalank (Title Track)

Film: Kalank

Lyricist of the Year: Amitabh Bhattacharya

Song: Kalank (Title Track)

Film: Kalank

Listeners’ Choice Song of the Year: Bekhayali

Film: Kabir Singh

Listeners’ Choice Album of the Year Film: Kabir Singh

Listeners’ Choice Independent (Indies) of the year: Vaaste

Upcoming Male Vocalist of the Year: Abhijeet Srivastava

Song: Chashni

Film: Bharat

Upcoming Female Vocalist of the Year: Aakanksha Sharma

Song: Tum Chale Gaye

Film: Marudhar Express

Upcoming Music Composer of the Year: Piyush Shankar

Song: Naina Yeh

Film: Article 15

Upcoming Lyricist of the Year: Sahib

Song: Lahu Ka Rang Kara

Film: Laal Kaptaan

Best Song Producer (Programming & Arranging): DJ Phukan, Prasad Sashte, Prakash Peters & Sunny MR

Song: Ghar More Pardesiya

Film: Kalank

Best Song Engineer (Recording & Mixing): Vijay Dayal

Song: Jugraafiya

Album: Super 30

Best Background Score: Mangesh Dhakde

Film: Article 15

Recreated song of the year: Hume Tumse Pyaar Kitna

Lifetime Achievement Award: Usha Mangeshkar

Special Jury Award for Outstanding Contribution to Hindi Film Music: Amar Haldipur

Special Jury Award for Golden Era Album of the Year (1959): Anari & Sujatha

Best Raag-Inspired Song of the Year: Dhola

Film: Yeh Hai India

Make It Large Award: Deepika Padukone

Mirchi Social Media Icon of the year: Neha Kakkar

Mirchi Trendsetters Album of the year: Gully Boy.