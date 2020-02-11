Adah Sharma: Adnan Sami’s new video gave scope to show Kathak skills

By Ahana Bhattacharya

Mumbai– Actress Adah Sharma, a trained Kathak exponent with the degree of Visharad, was pining to showcase her talent in the classical dance form. She finally gets her chance in the music video of Adnan Sami’s latest romantic track, “Tu yaad aya”.

“I graduated in Kathak dance. I have done my Visharad. I have trained in Lucknow and Jaipur gharanas because my guru Gopi Krishna ji did a mixture of both,” Adah told IANS, adding: “I never had a chance to showcase this skill in movies because I have worked in films like ‘1920’ and the ‘Commando’ series that didn’t require me to dance. In the South, I did a film with Prabhu Deva where I have danced, but I didn’t get a chance to perform Kathak. I am happy that I finally got a chance to showcase my Kathak skills in ‘Tu yaad aya’.”

The video of the song, a soft melody by Adnan Sami, features the singer with Adah. Parts of the song have been shot on the sets of Ashutosh Gowariker’s 2008 historical drama “Jodhaa Akbar” and the video narrates a sad love story. It is reminiscent of Sami’s videos of the early 2000s such as “Tera chehra”, which featured Rani Mukerji.

Adah revealed her training in Kathak has benefitted her as an actor. “Dance is something that helps me in acting because it involves a lot of emotions and expressions. Sometimes you need to emote just with your eyes, and if you are a dancer, emoting comes a lot more naturally. Also, being a dancer always helps because you have that discipline in your body. While doing an action scene you are at an advantage because your body is used to learning new choreography. So, dance really helps,” she said.

Adah shared that she is excited to have been a part of a video for a song by Adnan Sami, who recently became a Padma Shri recipient. “It’s quite exciting also because it is a big single by T Series. It’s a nice romantic, emotional concept. I just did Commando 3 which was full on action, so I wanted to do something for Valentine’s Day that would be soft and sweet. And I loved this track!” said the actress.

“Tu yaad aya” was launched today, timed for the upcoming Valentine’s Day on February 14.(IANS)