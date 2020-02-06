AAPI’s 38th Annual Convention Will be Held in Chicago From June 24th to 28th, 2020

CHICAGO– The 38th Annual Convention and Scientific Assembly by the American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin (AAPI) will be held from June 24th to 28th, 2020 at the Donald E Stephens Convention Center in Chicago, IL.

Acknowledging the generosity and dedication of the Convention Team members, Dr. Meher Medavaram said, “We have a fantastic group of people to meet the needs of the 2020 convention and are very excited about the convention.”



“We are eager to welcome the AAPI delegates to the Windy City” says Indian American Medical Association of Illinois (IAMA-IL) President Dr. Geeta Wadhwani.



Dr. Bharat Barai, the Chief Senior Advisor for the convention announced that top Indian and US leaders will be the keynote speakers at the convention.



In addition to offering over 12 hours of CMEs to the physicians, the event will have several hours of product theaters/promotional opportunities, plenary sessions, CEOs Forum, and a Women’s Leadership Forum. The convention will be addressed by senior world leaders, Nobel Laureates, and celebrities from the Hollywood and Bollywood world.



“The American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin Convention offers an exciting venue to interact with leading physicians, health professionals, academicians, and scientists of Indian origin,” Dr. Sudhakar Jonnalagadda, President-Elect of AAPI, who will assume charge as the President of AAPI on the final day of the convention said. “The physicians and healthcare professionals from across the country will convene and participate in the scholarly exchange of medical advances, to develop health policy agendas, and to encourage legislative priorities in the coming year,” he added.



Dr. Anupama Gotimukula, Vice President of AAPI, said, “Given that a physician of Indian origin sees every 7th patient in this country and every 5th patient in rural and inner cities across the nation, the reach and influence of AAPI members goes well beyond the convention.” Urging all corporate and local sponsors not to miss the opportunity, Dr. Gotimukula says, “Sponsorship fills the need when an organization requires customized marketing plans to meet their desired outcomes. They are flexible and can accommodate specific products, services, target market goals, brand requirements, and budgetary limits.”



Dr. Ravi Kolli, Secretary of AAPI, says, “The unique layout of the Exhibit Hall will promote positive discourse between all and various planned activities will ensure their visitation to the Exhibit Hall and maximize attendance. Exhibitors and Corporate Partners will remain our priority as we work together to provide a world-class forum for increased interactions between physicians, sponsors, exhibitors, and all other attendees. The AAPI Convention in Chicago is where sponsors and advertisers can reach their target audience of over two thousand under one roof.”



“AAPI offers customized and exclusive sponsorship packages to meet your needs. These can include keynote speaker opportunities (non-CME), awards and recognition at breakfast, lunch and dinner, round table meetings with AAPI leadership, premium exhibit booth selection, etc,” says Dr. Raj Bhayani, Treasurer of AAPI.



“We also offer corporate identity packages that utilize our registration area, Internet kiosks, plasma display panels, the souvenir book, and audiovisual screens during CME hours and events to display your company name.” says Convention Treasurer Dr. Suneela Harsoor.



Representing the interests of the over 100,000 physicians of Indian origin, leaders of American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin (AAPI), the largest ethnic organization of physicians, for 38 years, AAPI Convention has provided a venue for medical education programs and symposia with world renowned physicians on the cutting edge of medicine, says Dr. Sreenivas Reddy.



