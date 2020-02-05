A Citigroup Trader of Indian-origin UK Suspended for Stealing Food From Canteen

London– An Indian-origin Citigroup trader in London has been suspended from the bank following accusations he stole food from the staff canteen, a media report said on Tuesday.

Paras Shah, 31, had allegedly taken food from the company’s European headquarters in London’s Canary Wharf, the Metro newspaper said in the report citing the Financial Times as saying.

The bank suspended him following the allegations.

The development comes just over two years since he joined Citigroup from HSBC.

Shah was promoted to head of Europe, Middle East and Africa high yield credit trading after only two months, according to a LinkedIn profile.

He first joined HSBC in 2009, first as a summer analyst while he was still at university.

In a similar case, a managing director at BlackRock Asset Management Investor Services, was banned in 2014 from taking senior roles in the British financial sector after he was found to have repeatedly skipped paying for his train ride. (IANS)