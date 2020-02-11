A Bridegroom Gifts Constitution, Comes to Wedding Ceremony Riding on a Camel and Holding an Anti-CAA Poster

Thiruvananthapuram–In a unique form of protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), a bridegroom in Kerala, Haja Hussain, came for his wedding ceremony riding on a camel holding an anti-CAA poster in his hands, on the outskirts of the capital city on Monday.

Accompanied by a large crowd mostly comprising his friends and relatives, Hussain carried a placard which read ‘Reject CAA, Boycott NRC and NPR’ as he arrived at the wedding hall in Vazhimukku, about 20 km from here, on a camel back.

Hussain said that he choose to do this to express his protest against the CAA.

“Along with the ‘Meher’ (the custom where the groom hands over gold or money to the bride), I also gave a copy of the Constitution. CAA should be rejected,” said Hussain, who is a local businessman. (IANS)