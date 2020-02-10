10 arrested in Gargi College molestation case

New Delhi–The Delhi Police on Wednesday arrested 10 persons in connection with the alleged molestation incident that took place on the campus of Gargi College during the annual cultural festival of the institute — Reverie 2020 — last Thursday.

All the arrested persons fall in the age group of 18-25 years and are mostly students of different public and private universities in Delhi-NCR.

During the scanning of the CCTV footage, it was revealed that the accused persons barged into the college and also broke the college gate, the Delhi Police said.

The police further said in a press statement, “Over 11 teams are dedicatedly working on all aspects of the case. These teams are looking at the technical details available and are also visiting various sites in NCR in connection with identification of the suspects and investigation of the case.”

“Many persons are being questioned and multiple suspects have been identified,” DCP South Atul Thakur said in the statement.

Last Thursday, many inebriated and unruly men forced their way into the all-girls college and chased the girls around the campus. The students later said that the police and security guards present on the campus did nothing to prevent them. (IANS)