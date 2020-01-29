With 600 Participants, over 4,000 People Attend IAGB-Organized Republic Day Celebrations; Names of Winners Announced

BURLINGTON, MA—With over 600 participants in cultural programs and various competitions, more than 4,000 Indians and Indian-Americans attended Saturday’s Republic Day celebrations that was organized by India Association of Greater, a non-profit community organization, known as IAGB.

“We are thrilled with the grand success of Republic Day 2020 with over 4000 community members participating in the largest, day-long celebration,” said IAGB President Sanjay Gowda. “Over 600 participants in various competitions and cultural performances, IAGB is proud to offer a platform to connect all Indian Americans and all regional organizations in the community.”

Mr. Gowda said that additional sessions such as community interaction with Consul General of India, NY with community leaders and discussions with many state senators and state representatives from across the New England area, stressed the importance of civic engagement – which is one of the major IAGB’s initiatives to educate the community on civic activities.

IAGB Vice President Vaishali Gade said that on Jan. 25 IAGB painted Burlington High School in ‘Tiranga’.

“We are very proud to have delivered an overarching India’s 71st Republic Day Celebrations where there was something for everyone from various competitions, spectacular cultural performances, to discussions with Counsel General about topics pertinent to back home to engaging with various State and Senate government Representatives to showcasing the strength of Indian/American Community,” Ms. Gade said. “All in all, it was a successful and rewarding day proving strength in numbers and unity.”

Mr. Gwoda said that amazing and enchanting cultural performances from across New England brought joy and made the community proud of its stronger roots.

“The day was abuzz with the festive mood, excitement and enthusiastic participation from all corners, illustrating India’s rich cultural heritage and its unity in the diversity,” said Mr. Gowda.

He congratulated all the competitions’ winners and local organization dance winners – Gurjar and TAGB.

“We were honored to recognize the Kerala Association of New England(KANE) and India Society of Worcester (ISW) for serving our community for over 50 years. We are grateful to our sponsors, participants, volunteers, CGNY, supporting organizations, elected state officials, and thousands of community members for the memorable and grand success of the event,” Mr. Gowda said.

He said IAGB “has planned an array of events, including Visa Camp, Local Governance workshop, IAGB Run/Walk supporting a local cause, SeniorFest and of course, India Day 2020. For more information on these events, visit IAGB website at www.Oagb.org .

Here is the list of winners in various competitions:

Competition Name Category Place Winner’s Name ART B 1st Aarush Madi ART B 2nd Akshita Aare ART B Honor Tanushree Nekenti ART C 1st Vanshika Kumar ART C 2nd Sanjh Bonu ART C Honor Madhav Naiv ART A 1st Aashvi Khandwalla ART A 2nd Ahaan Balatrapu ART A honor Avani Khasgiwale Storytelling Age 3 to KG 1st Aadya Badnal Storytelling Age 3 to KG 2nd Aarav Vora Storytelling Grade 1 &2 1st Avani Khasgiwale Storytelling Grade 1 &2 2nd Advika Bhatnagar Storytelling Grade 3 to 5 1st Prisha Ujjinamatada Storytelling Grade 3 to 5 2nd Anaisha Lohiya Poster 1st Siya Singhal Poster 2nd Aarush Maddi & Aarush Paduri Cup Cake 5-12 Yrs 1st Hitav Simha Cup Cake 5-12 Yrs 2nd Siya Singhal Cup Cake 19+ Yrs 1st Sushmita Jain Cup Cake 19+ Yrs 2nd Sushma Bangalore Carrom 1st Shrinath Tirungari Carrom 2nd Vihat Nar IAGB SharkTank Jr 1st Abhisar Ananad & Aditya Anand IAGB SharkTank Jr 2nd Shiv Sawhney and Tanay Nisar

Poetry Writing Meera Nair Chess: Unrated 14 & Above: 1. Vishwa Krishnamurthy 2. Samarth S Chittargi 3. Maruthi Kishore Tiruveedhula Rated Under 14 1. Arnesh Yeola 2. Anand Swaroop 3. Parinya Jain Rated Under 10 1. Dattasai Kilari 2. Jai Vardhan Kalla 3. Sarvesh Mahadik Unrated Under 14 1. Swayam Sahoo 2. Dhruv Rajan Unrated Under 10 1. Gowthamsimha Reddy Savva 2. Aarav Gupta

Cultural programs, participants and teams:

Bacchon ki Bahaar

1. Music by LearnQuest Kids

Tabla and Sitar Melody

As the beautiful winter sun is setting gradually, melodious classical Indian music will warm up this gathering at the Republic India celebration. Ancient String Instrument Sitar will play beautiful melodies set to the wonderful rhythms of popular Indian drums known as Tabla and will transport you all to a divine world of Bhaav, Raag, Taal and Sangeet !!

Teacher/Coordinator: Rajesh Pai

Participants

Armaan Tendulkar, Manasi Chaubal,Anjan Rao, Shreesh Nalatwad,,Ishaan Dudhwewala, Romir Vishwanath, Maanav Kakkad, Ashwin Burtner, Neer Salman, Shreyas Mosurkal

2. Invocation Dance – by Rasarang Group

Pillari – A Sacred Beginning

“Pillari – The Sacred Beginning” explores the fundamentals of pure dance of Bharatanatyam with the fundamentals of Indian classical music culminating into an offering of art to the almighty. This music is composed by Praveen D Rao and extracted from the album “Transcend”

Teacher/Coordinator: Poornima Risbud

Participants

Shailaja Jeevaratnam, Reena Bhojaraj, Roshini Rajkumar, Meena Shankar, Sheela Venkatesh, Shailashree

Yabannavar, Prathiba Shettigar, Vidya Daddaladka, Sampurna Bais, Lakshmi Jayaram,

Amrita Dey, Madhumathi Prakash

3. Sharanya School of Odissi

Angikam Bhuvnam and Charishnu

The students shall begin with a prayer shloka dedicated to Shiva before presenting an abstract Odissi dance piece based on Charishnu the neverending stream composed by Pandit Madhup Mudgal.

Teacher/Coordinator: Srabonti Bandyopadhyay

Participants

Amrita Mondal, Aarushi Baral, Promiti Bhattacharya, Anya Naik, Shreya Khanal, Maya Mulder, Sonia Lakshmanan

4. Dazzling Divas

Rajwadi Medley

Bollywood & Folk style performance comprising a mix of 3 songs: Rajwadi Odhani, Panghat Pe Radha & Thag Le, by energetic young girls. – Choreographed by Avani Daga

Teacher/Coordinator: Darshana Jani

Participants

Suahni Patni, Kashvi Gupta, Jahnvi Jaiswal, Aanya Mehta, Priyanka Jagnnath, Vainika Jogi, Mahathi Manikandan, Akshadha Ghantsala

5. Dance Spirit

Salam India

Enjoy an energetic patriotic dance performance showing strength, rigor and resilience as they pay tribute to all the unsung heroes of India

Teacher/Coordinator: Bina Negandhi

Participants

Aarav Engineer, Anay Soman, Ryan Ashle, Rianna Ashley, Nikhil Byrapuram, Jayan Byrapuram, Sanjana Srivatsan, Jia Kotak, Nirvana Mitra, Ishan Chalishazar, Ayaan Chalishazar, Arnav Vora

6. Any Body Can Dance (ABCD)

Simba – the Musical

There is a joke in Hindi cinema that cops only arrive after the crime is committed and are ingenious , but in this performance, our cop, Simba, dances and rejoices to the devotional tunes of Radhe-Radhe.

Teacher/Coordinator: Soha Engineer

Participants

Shreyas T Hanchinamani, Aditya T Hanchinamani, Preesha Panchamia, Devangi Rathi, Saadhana Vijay, Vinaya Vijay, Jia Sodhi, Zara Semy, Terra Sharma,Vrinda Heda, Atharva Tipparaju, Anvee Gudipati, Aryam Dave, Shaurya Kasi, Devam Morparia,Yash Shankolkar, Hiya Singh

7. Arya Super Stars

Arya Dance Academy is a charitable dance and entertainment organization which is located in 418 Cities. Our goal is to encourage our current and future generations of South Asians to learn, respect, and admire our rich culture in the performance arts.

Teacher/Coordinator: Suneena Sudevan

Participants

Mahi Patel, Aadi Patel, Angel Patel, Heny patel, Avisha Mathur, Akshara Jhawar, Diya Shah, Shrey Dalia, Anmol Patel, Mahi Patel, Ayan Patel, Aksh Patel, Arya Deshmukh, Bhumi Patel, Emma Patel, Rakhi Patel, Avni Pisharody, Arav Patel, laavanya Rasiah, Molikaa Rasiah, Aishani Patel, Arav Patel, Aalya Patel, Sanaa Mehra, Kartik Markan, Natasha Bhattacharya, Mannat Markan, khushi Patel, Ayush Patel, Krina Patel, Esha Patel, Kashvi Patel, Harsheel Patel, Vivaan kewalramani, Jenny Savalia, Pooja Patel, Shyyan Patel, Sailey Patel, Myra Shah

Prithvi Ke Rakhwale – Part 1

8. Comedy Skit – “South Facing”

The skit is going to be in mix of Hindi, English and few regional one liners (just to add flavors to the roles)-

Global Issue theme of this item is: “Lack of Education”

Choreographer: Satish Sudi :

Participants

Satish Mohan Sudi, Vinuta Desai, Lakshmi Mahantesh, Narasimha Murthy, Rajashri Rajan, Lohit Nagaraj, Pina Pate

9. Tarana School of Kathak

Aaj Ki Draupadi

AAJ KI DRAUPADI (against violence for women) is dedicated to all the women who surround us

in our daily lives. Aaj Ki Draupadi has been conceptualized to change the attitude of women with the rampant crimes against them in today’s society. It is necessary that today’s women should not consider themselves weak and must take strong stance against any injustice. This performance is presenting ‘Aaj Ki Draupadi’ with graceful movements, beautiful rhythms of kathak and music that has traditionally accompanied the dance form.

Choreographer: Moumita Banerjee

Participants

Shreya Varshney, Aditi Nikki, Kritika Agarwal, Ashriya, Shilpa, Nihika, Shital, Anaika Dutta, Ananya, Shakti, Aaryahi, Vandana Tiwari Sharma, Arshina Sharma, Santhana, Medhanshi Bhowmick, Aarna Deshpande, Keya Gandhi, Vidhi Phirke, Ridhima vikas Gaikwad, Khushi, Vaani Malla, Medha Pandey, Aadya Goel

Mitti Ke Rang – Regional Dance Competition

10. New England Tamil Sangam

Ganesha Vandhanam, * Raagam* : Hamsanadam ; * Thalam* : Aadi.

This song a famous composition of Kuldeep pai, set to Ragam: Hamsanadam and Thalam : Aadi . which say ” Oh Mind, surrender at the lotus feet of Lord Ganesha, the elephant face God who obtained the fruit of wisdom.

Worshiped by the nine planets and praised by the God’s, he is the only one who residence in the heart of his devotees. Oh Ganesha, bless me with the wisdom and grand me the proficiency to be a good hearted.

Choreographer: Smt.Kalaimangai Anbalagan

Participants

Ashna Kantamkulathy, Nia Kantamkulathy, Harsheta Krishnakumar, Akshaya kolluri, Ruthwika Goriparti, Diya Vijayakumar, Disha Vijayakumar, Greeshma Ashok, Saanvi Dondapati, Angeline Roshan, Norah Linto, Hrishitha Addagudi

11. Orissa Society of New England (OSNE)

Odia Folk Dance

This is a tribal folk dance from state of Odisha followed by state anthem – Vande Utkala Janani. The tribal song is a very popular song named as Rangabati and has received Padma shri award in year 2017

Choreographer: Jayashree Mohapatra

Participants

Rasmi Nayak, Kirti Das, Mamata Sahoo, Soumyashree Dash, Simran Dilip, Priya Behera, Bhabana Pati, Aneesha Mahapatra, Sushree Kar, Priyanka Nanda, Sanjana Das & Smyan Mohanty

12. NEMM (New England Marathi Mandal)

Glimpses of Maharashtrian Culture and its influence

India the rich land of culture and heritage built by vibrant and distinctive states and one such a

state Maharashtra home of Bollywood but also famous for its unique dance styles and music. So get ready and let us take you on a journey of Maharashtra to experience the sensual, liveliest, rhythmic, devotional and heart pumping dance performance from indigenous people, fishermen, farmers of Maharashtra to modern day Maharashtra.

Choreographers: Vaishali Gade & Vrushali Phirake

Participants

Archana Panwalkar, Bakul Kanade, Devki Mahambrey Salvi, Mohini Shinde , Netra Rajinikanth , Pallavi Joshi, Poonam Pharande, Ruta Shinde, Sayali Marathe, Shubhada Kulkarni, Smita Late, Suvarna Ghaisas, Swati Shinde, Vaidehi Pathak, Vrushali Phirke

13. Gurjar (Gujarati Association of New England)

Jai jai Garvi Gujarat

Words of great poet Narmad sums up Gujarat. Gujarat the most developed state has many industries, refineries, cooperative dairy and farms. Gujaraties are proud of great leaders Gandhiji, Vallabh bhai Patel and prime minister Narendra Modi. Scientist Vikram Sarabhai, poets Narsee Mehta and Narmad. And great businessmen Dhirubhai Ambani, Mukesh Ambani and many more! Our Traditional sarees Bandhani, Patolla, ghaghra cholies are popular among Indian ladies! And the whole world dances on Gujarati garba beats as they enjoy Dhokla and Fafda!

Choreographer: Jasmine Shah

Participants

Archana Shah, Sonal Shah, Neha Patel, Sadhna Kyathappala,Mona Duggal,Jyoti Nagarkar,Asha Thotangare,Manjula Dharmala, Kruti Patel, Premal Trivedi, Nilu Shah, Lekha Oturkar, Parul Jhaveri,Tushar Gala,Kiran Gala,Meeta Shah,Alkesh Shah,Rashmi Shah

14. Prabasi of New England (Bengali)

Deb Bodhon

Man witnesses continual assaults on all we hold sacred, in the world around us today. Uncaring passivity, unkind actions and selfish thoughts – we see massive injustices being perpetuated against our own every day. How do we make sense of the evil? When all seems futile, how do we approach formidable life experiences from a place of

compassion and love for both self and other? To whom do we turn for guidance? In “Debi Bodhon”, the pain and sufferings awakens the fiercely compassionate, divine feminine Devi Mahatmya, Maa Durga – the Goddess of Impenetrable Compassion symbolizing the unassailable essence of our own inherent nature, ultimately frees us from evil and returns us to the wisdom of love, laughter, peace, harmony and unity. Prabasi presents “Debi Bodhon” – a dance production

by Pubali Banerjee celebrating semi-classical, folk and indigenous Bengal creative dance forms featuring gifted local dancers from the Prabasi Bengali community.

Choreographer: Pubali Banerjee and Bijeta Roy

Participants

Pubali Banerjee, Tulika Biswas Chakroborty, Joyeeta Mukherjee, Bijeta Roy, Pooja Bandyopadhyay & Rishika Pal

15. Sindhi Association of New England

Sindhi Lada

Presenting a unique dance from region of Sindh. Sindhis originally hail from Sindh. The roots of Sindhi culture goes back to a mature IndusValley Civilization of the third millennium BC. Sindhis have a rich culture and very distinct heritage. They are very festive. Their most important festival is Chetichand, the birthday of Lord Jhulelal, which marks the beginning of the Hindu New Year for the Sindhi Hindus. This item presents ‘Sindhi Lada’ which are sung and played during weddings, representing the joy of celebration. Without it, Sindhi weddings are incomplete! Jai Jhule Lal!!!

Choreographer: Sunita Ramnani

Participants

Sunita Ramnani, Manju Babani, Karishma Babani,Vidya Parwani,Kashish jagasia,Hema Daryani, Karuna Gurbaxani

16. Tamil Makkal Mandram

Natanam Aadinar

Tamil Makkal Mandram proudly presents a dance composition “Nadanam Adinaar” that celebrates Shiva, the cosmic dancer, who balances creation and dissolution. The music is in Raagam Vasanta, set to Adi talam, composed by Gopalakrishna Bharatiyaar

Choreographer: Preethi Ramesh

Participants

Amirtha Chennakesavan, Varaliikaa Satheesh, Siri Kilambi, Rachael Kurian, Aashna Palakkal, Shreya Rajinikanth, Anami Poreddy

17. Telugu Asssociation of Greater Boston

Exploring Andhra Pradesh and Telangana

A dance drama that will take you on a cultural tour of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Exploring the various regions of these states a couple of young researchers discover that the folk dances of these states are extremely vivacious and represented by different dance forms, typical of the different geographical regions of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and are unique only to these states.

Choreographer: Ruby & Kiranmai

Participants

Ruby Boyanapalli, Kiranmai Jannabhatla, Shivaranjini Botla, Shweta Pudipeddi, Aparna Batla, Lakshmibala, Sowmyashree Belur Sowmyakeshava, Uma Viswanath, Rajini Chinnam, Supraja Kotharu, Latha Giduthuri, Chaitanya Chintala, Aparna Paramati, Aparna Krovi, Abirami Thesayi

Prithvi Ke Rakhvale – Part 2

18. Aangikam Dance Academy

Nature’s Vendetta against Farmers (Climate Change)

Due to climate change farmers in India have been facing long and hard drought seasons, leaving them with failed crops. They don’t have the power to escape the drought, feed their families or make any money at all, leaving them feeling trapped. Terrifying reality is that there seems to be only one way to escape this pain, suicide.

Choreographer: Jasmine Shah

Participants

Aarti Jeslani, Tia Patel, Sakshi Mantripragada, Sana Patel, Preesha Patel, Kung Patel, Alaya Patel, Simiran Patel, Anusha Patel, Diya Kumar, Ishanvi Bachwal, Garima Lalwani, Kaavyaa Dave, Nithya Jonnavithula, Pradhiti Modadugu, Prapti Shah, Sanvi Patel, Payal Gandhi

19. Ekta Dance Academy

No Plastic

Students of Ekta Dance Academy will present a Dance drama based on the harmful effects of plastic on Mother Earth, with a strong social message .

Choreographer: Ekta Jain

Participants

Geetanjali Virmani, Nipun Asija, Neha Beniwal, Aashita Shekhar, Manu Singh, Radhika Chintapalli, Shobhita Nellutla, Anusha Tumula, Poojitha Alla, Ankita Kakalasaria, Radhika Bist, Vaishali Sharma, Neil Dixit, Aarav Desai, Sucheth Mahesh, Saahith Karthik, Naksh Parwani, Neil Dave, Arham Shah, Saketh Kopula, Jeevitha Setty, Anvesha Pattanayak, Krisha Anand, Kaira Agrawal, Isabel Thomas, Reha Chaudhari, Shruti Vanjarapu, Praneetha Parmar

Dance Dhamaal

20. Dhamaka in BOLLYWOOD STYLE

Nikita’s BDA Bollywood Style – DHAMAKA

Nikitas Bda Dhamaka in Bollywood STYLE- this production will recreate for you the magic of India through Bollywood in its FEW mins run. Presented in 5 distinctly defined segments, the show encompasses the gamut of Indian cultural variety through innumerable different styles of dance style, costumes and jewelry. Join us for a celebration featuring Bollywood Dhamaka by students of Nikita’s bollywood dance academy!!!

Choreographer: Nikita Rao, Lalitha Davuluri

Participants

Christine Harrison, Hridhaan Padwal, Navya Karri, Aadhya Kamavarapu, Anuja Kothapally, Rashmi Agarwal, Kalpana Voruganti, Lalitha Davuluri, Nikita Rao, Susan Thomas, Jugmi Rao, Meher Bijani, Anahata Davuluri, Gyan Robinson, Avantika Mannan, Smera Bafna, Srihan Settipalli, Kaira Mohite, Alaina Badani, Abhineet Yadav, Avni Salman,

Ayaan Shah, Dhanishta Azad, Saisha Reddy, Saiansha Varshney, Sampath Kalagarla, Neha Kalagarla,

Rishika Menon, Elise Thomas, Meera Patel, Ashvik Karthikeyan

21. Desi Rhythms Boston School of Dance

Dhinchak Dhamaka 2020

Choreographer: Archana Gorur

Participants

Archana Gorur, Bhargavi Kallamadi (life member), Rohini Pola, Shwetha Aggarwal, Aparna Peddi, Sowmya Manjunatha, Purti Gupta, Chhavi Mishra, Priya Vedantham, Anindita Joby, Shubhangi Sistu, Jyothi Setty

22. Dance Spirit

Gujarati Garba – Dudhe teh bhari

Traditional Gujarati Garba performance which is a dance that originates from state of Gujarat in India. Enjoy the circular and spiral formations as the ladies flow in various patterns with traditional “garba” moves.

Choreographer: Bina Morparia

Participants

Nandini Vijay, Katherine Gorry-Hines, Vijaya Deshmukh, Monika Manocha, Sonia Chawla, Anu Upneja, Neeti Bharatan, Swati Roy, Shweta Jain, Sangeet Srikanth, Smitha Sahadevan, Kalindi Parmar, Shilpa Atnoor, Darshna Patel, Dhara buch, Sejal Kothari, Deepika Sood, Dhruti Ashar, Darshana Patel, Madhavi Suddala

23. Desi Dance Club

Jag Ghoomeya

A Kathak Dance in a fusion style on a dual mix of Rahat Fateh Ali Khan’s bollywood melodies

Choreographer: Sumita Manwani

Participants

Bhavana Laad, Chakshu Joshi, Divya Lalwani, Rakhee Menon, Rakhee Tailor, Samidha Sane, Shubha Sriram, Sonal Bakre, Tina Gandhi

24. Aangikam Dance Academy

Charishnu

Dance Choreographed on Charishnu by Gandharva Choir.

Choreographer: Jasmine Shah

Participants

Ami Patel, Isha Patel,Foram Patel, Krish Bhut, Krishna Dave, Rucha Dave, Haley Patel, Tanisha Asarpota, Devu Shah, Mithi Patel, Tina Taylor, Shreya Bose

25. NH Dance Buddies

Albela Sajan

This performance is about a woman being overjoyed when her beloved comes to her. She feels everything around her is also happy for her and helps her to welcome him. Our team of NH ladies is going to express this through dance.

Choreographer: Anjali Sehra & Team

Participants

Anjali Bandhu Sehra, Manjari Yalavarthy, Reena Pande, Manisha Babbar,

Archana Panwalkar, Namita Patel, Preethi Singh, Seema Sundara

26. Shaila’s School of Dance-Acton

Bollywood Regional Medley

Students from Shaila School of dance will be performing a Garba fusion on Bollywood songs

Choreographer: Shaila Verma

Participants

Sweta Walia, Sushila Singh, Deepa Jayavelu, Neha Singh, Vandana Chopra, Kavitha Manikandan, Zalak Patel

27. New England Nartakis

Bollywood Medley

New England Nartakis from Konkanis of New England(KONE) presents a Bollywood medley that takes you through an enchanted journey of yesteryear’s soulful folks dance through todays high energy dance numbers and ending with a magical note.

Choreographer: Geetha Prabhu

Participants

Padma Shenoy, Vidya Shenoy, Sandya Shenoy, Vandana Kamath, Geetha Prabhu, Sudhir Prabhu, Sahana Prabhu

28. Natya Divas

Ghoomar Medley

Join us for the celebrations to enjoy our energetic folk dance that combines grace and fusion of classical Indian dance forms. Our first track is Ghoomar which is portrayed gracefully as that takes us all the way to showcase our regional folk dance in Rajasthan. Then, move in along with our crazy moves to Sweety Tera which is then followed by Odhani in Garbha style

Choreographer: Adilakshmi Gollapudi

Participants

Adilakshmi Gollapudi, Anju Dhayal, Chaitra Ranganna, Dhanalakshmi Bhoopalan, Harisha Dodda, Lakshmi Lavanya

Gaddipati, Padmashree Meenakshisundaram, Laxmi Vasudha Yadati

29. Desi Rhythms Boston School of Dance

Retro To Remix

Girls are having fun dancing for a Fun mix of some of the Iconic classics of Bollywood versus the new Depiction of the same songs with colorful and rhythmic instruments. Cheer along, clap along and of course dance along with the DRB Chilli peppers.

Choreographer: Jyothi Setty

Participants

Alicia Joby, Anoushka Badkar, Saanvi Luthra, Avni Mishra, Shriya Laal, Asrita Venkat, Bhawna Tyagi,

Ishita Sahu, Kashvi Kumar, Sadhana Thambi

30. Dance Dewane from Kaveeta’s Dance Academy

Bollywood Dhamal with Marathi Lavni Tadka

Kaveeta’s Dance Academy presents a new twist to the Bollywood dance by adding the evergreen Marathi lavni tadka!

Choreographer: Kaveeta Chawaarpatil

Participants

Kavita Chawarpatil, Geetanjali Bandekar, Miloni Parikh, Varuna Naik, Rikta Nadkarni

Manpreet Kapupara, Noor Kaur, Jainy Shah, Shwetha Bhadravati Patil

31. DFD Academy

Bollywood Fusion by DFD Academy

DFD Academy is a dance school in the Greater Boston area that offers training in Bollywood fusion dance. Their motto is, “Don’t Just Move. Speak.” because for them, dance is not just about moving your body, it’s about moving the crowd. Today they aim to do just that with a modern take on Bollywood dance. We hope you enjoy the performance!

Choreographer: Devika Dhawan

Participants

Sakshi Palakode, Tara Adusumilli, Anika Rao, Diya Vendatham, Meena Adusumilli, ashvi Kumar, Prajna Sajjan, Esha Hande, Siyona Chawla, Arnav Palawat, Devam Gajjar, Aryan Mathur, Vishesh Goel, Vatsal Goel.