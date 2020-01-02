Virat Kohli has ‘figured’ out Anushka Sharma

Bern (Switzerland)– Actress Anushka Sharma and her husband and India captain Virat Kohli are on a vacation in Switzerland where he has ‘figured’ her out.

Anushka recently posted some of her photos in which she could be seen having fun while eating. She captioned the photos: “Knowing what I want to eat and making me laugh! My husband has figured it out.”

Kohli also took to Instagram to share some happy moments from the holiday.

“No stress about pictures when you’ve got the best photographer taking them for you,” he captioned his snap and tagged Anushka in it.

In the photo, he is seen sitting and posing in a sweatshirt with shades and a watch.

They have been posting photos from their vacations for a while now. The latest one has her standing with sun’s rays and snow adding beauty to the shot. She captioned it: “Within you is the light of a thousand suns — Robert Adams #2020.”

The star couple have been married for over two years now. (IANS)