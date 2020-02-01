Tips for Buying and Selling Jewelry

By Better Business Bureau

Are you in the market to buy a piece of jewelry for you or someone special? Or do you have a piece of jewelry you’d like to sell? Either way, it can be difficult to know where to start.

You can buy and sell jewelry through a jeweler, pawnbroker, or even the public. Whatever you choose, make sure to do your research. In 2019, consumers nationwide filed over 2,200 complaints with BBB against jewelry stores, and hundreds of complaints against pawnbrokers.

Keep the following BBB tips in mind to ensure a successful and satisfying jewelry transaction.

Buying Jewelry:

Do your research . Common complaints to BBB against jewelry stores allege poor craftsmanship, issues returning items, and problems with guarantees and warranties. Before you visit any store, check BBB.org to find a trustworthy BBB Accredited jeweler near you. Read through a business’ complaints and Customer Reviews to see others’ experiences. You can also ask family and friends for recommendations.

. Common complaints to BBB against jewelry stores allege poor craftsmanship, issues returning items, and problems with guarantees and warranties. Before you visit any store, check BBB.org to find a trustworthy BBB Accredited jeweler near you. Read through a business’ complaints and Customer Reviews to see others’ experiences. You can also ask family and friends for recommendations. Visit more than one store . Your first step should be to decide on a budget and expectations. Some jewelry stores are very high-end, while others have great deals. Be clear with store staff about how much you’re willing to spend and what you want to buy – this will help you stay in your price range and avoid making extra purchases. Shop around to find the best prices and most appealing styles.

. Your first step should be to decide on a budget and expectations. Some jewelry stores are very high-end, while others have great deals. Be clear with store staff about how much you’re willing to spend and what you want to buy – this will help you stay in your price range and avoid making extra purchases. Shop around to find the best prices and most appealing styles. Read the fine print and ask questions . Before making a purchase, read the refund, warranty, and guarantee policies carefully. If you, or the gift recipient, doesn’t like the item or realizes it doesn’t fit, how long do you have to return it? What happens if your watch breaks or a stone on your ring comes loose? If the store advertises a “lifetime guarantee” policy, ask for the details. If you’re buying jewelry online, first check out BBB’s guide to savvy online shopping.

. Before making a purchase, read the refund, warranty, and guarantee policies carefully. If you, or the gift recipient, doesn’t like the item or realizes it doesn’t fit, how long do you have to return it? What happens if your watch breaks or a stone on your ring comes loose? If the store advertises a “lifetime guarantee” policy, ask for the details. If you’re buying jewelry online, first check out BBB’s guide to savvy online shopping. Keep the receipt. Just in case something goes wrong, ask for and make sure to keep a receipt. You can also ask for a certificate of replacement cost or an appraisal listing the qualities of your gemstones or precious metals to accompany your receipt. If your jewelry comes with a gemological certificate, be sure to get the original and keep it with your receipt. This can help with reselling in the future.

Selling Jewelry:

Shop around. Research every business at BBB.org – you want to be able to trust them! If you’re considering a pawnbroker, find out if they need a special license in your state or province. Take your time, and consider it a red flag if you’re being pressured to rush into a transaction. Get four or five estimates to determine the market value of your piece.

Research every business at BBB.org – you want to be able to trust them! If you’re considering a pawnbroker, find out if they need a special license in your state or province. Take your time, and consider it a red flag if you’re being pressured to rush into a transaction. Get four or five estimates to determine the market value of your piece. Be careful using a mail-away service. Understand all of the terms and conditions before you mail your jewelry. Take photos and make a list of your items and insure them before sending. Know how long it takes to receive an offer and how long you have to accept or reject that offer.

Understand all of the terms and conditions before you mail your jewelry. Take photos and make a list of your items and insure them before sending. Know how long it takes to receive an offer and how long you have to accept or reject that offer. Know your worth. Keep in mind that jewelers and pawnbrokers intend to resell your piece. You may be able to make more by selling to the public, but it comes with additional risk. Don’t let your jewelry of different karat value be weighed together. Separate your jewelry by karat value before selling and be wary of dealers who weigh all jewelry together and pay you the lowest karat value. Ask the buyer what the melt value of your items is so you can make an informed decision.

If you have an issue with a jewelry buyer or seller, your BBB is here to help! You can easily file a complaint online at BBB.org/complain.