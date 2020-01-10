The Pakistani, Bollywood and British film industries come together for the first time in Pakistan’s first ever movie to be shot in Scotland: Sacch

Sacch opened to raving reviews in the UK on Friday.

Produced by renowned Scottish politician and former UK Parliamentarian Tasmina Ahmed-Sheikh OBE, and directed by former model and British Asian filmmaker Zulfikar Sheikh who has previously directed more than 20 hit television serials in Pakistan, Sacch marks their maiden film venture under the banner of Elysee Productions.

The film is scripted by award-winning Bollywood screenwriter Kumud Chaudhry, with dialogues by the celebrated Pakistani playwright Haseena Moin, highlighting the amalgamation of the Pakistani and Indian film industries on one cinematic canvas.

Sacch features an ensemble of top talent that includes Scottish debutant actress Elysee Sheikh who performs the leading role in the film opposite Asad Zaman Khan and Humayoun Ashraf. The film also stars veterans Javed Sheikh, Nauman Masood, Uzma Gillani, Fazila Qazi, Ayesha Sana and a stellar supporting line-up including Zulfikar Sheikh and Tasmina Sheikh.

The film boasts of an eclectic range of music directed by Bollywood’s Simaab Sen with talented lyricist Fatima Najeeb penning the songs. A host of popular Indian and Pakistani singers have lent their voice to the movie such as legendary Pakistani singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Indian singing sensation Armaan Malik, with supporting vocals by Elysee Sheikh.