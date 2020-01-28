Student hit by train while clicking selfie, dies

Kolkata–Clicking selfie on a railway bridge proved fatal for a student after she was hit by a train in West Bengal’s Jalpaiguri district, the police and eyewitnesses said on Monday.

One of her friends was also seriously injured in the incident on Sunday and is now in the hospital.

The incident took place in Oodlabari area where the students of a coaching centre had gone for a picnic.

The two girls broke away from the group and went up to a railway bridge on river Ghis to click selfies.

As they were busy clicking with their mobiles, a passenger train heading towards Alipurduar hit one of them, and the victim tumbled off the bridge and fell into the river. She died on the spot.

The other girl plunged into the river from the bridge. She has been admitted to the North Bengal Medical College and Hospital. (IANS)