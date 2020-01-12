Shashi Tharoor visits Jamia, Shaheen Bagh protest sites

New Delhi– Congress leader Shashi Tharoor joined the anti-CAA protests at Jamia Millia Islamia and Shaheen Bagh to express his solidarity with the agitating students and protesters on Sunday. He was accompanied by Delhi Congress President Subhash Chopra and ex-Seelampur MLA Mateen Ahmed.

The Congress MP said “the party stands with the students and is against the Citizenship Amendment Act and National Register of Citizens.”

Tharoor also tweeted “It was fabulous to see the courage, passion & determination of the women of Shaheen Bagh. Including the nonagenarian ‘dadis’ who have held a fast since the start. Addressed them all with great admiration ”

“My pleasure & privilege, dear friends of @jamiamillia! Stay strong. We are with you. @INCIndia,” he tweeted.

Jamia on Sunday witnessed massive crowds on roads leading to Shaheen Bagh as huge traffic jams were seen with scores of people coming to Shaheen Bagh. Women have also marched towards Shaheen Bagh from Zakir Nagar to the protest site.

One of the residents Zulqarnain said the crowd was massive and Shaheen Bagh has not seen such crowds till now as even peripheral roads are packed with people who have come to show solidarity with the protesters. (IANS)