Priya Rathnam Appointed Library Director at Shrewsbury Public Library

SHREWSBURY, MA –The Shrewsbury Public Library Board of Trustees announced the appointment of Priya Rathnam as Library Director.

The Board voted unanimously to promote Ms. Rathnam from her current position of Assistant Library Director, following an extensive search process conducted over the past five months. Ms. Rathnam will take the helm in early April 2020 as current library Director Ellen M. Dolan retires.

“We are pleased to have someone with Priya’s wealth of experience and community ties assume this important community position”, said Trustee Chair Clare O’Connor. “Our board looks forward to working together with Priya to make sure that all residents have access to high quality public library service.”

Town Manager Kevin Mizikar noted that “Priya Rathnam brings a wealth of experience to the position, having been a partner with Ellen Dolan in developing our exceptional library over the past decade. She knows our community and will be able to start in April with both feet on the ground- and running.”

In taking the position as Library Director Priya said, “Libraries help people realize their American dream! My personal and professional dream has become a reality due to my connection with the Shrewsbury Public Library. Now, it’s my mission to help others in the community realize their American dreams! I look forward to working with other community partners and serving the citizens of Shrewsbury”

Rathnam began her library career here in Shrewsbury in 2004, serving first as a volunteer, then as Children’s Librarian, Reference Librarian and for the past seven years as Assistant Library Director.

She holds a Masters in Library and Information’s Sciences from the University of Rhode Island and was a recipient of the 2013 Library Journal Movers and Shakers Award. Ms. Rathnam is well-known for securing grants and for launching programming targeted to specific community needs. These programs include the Entrepreneurs’ Networking group, the English Conversation Circle Program for adult English language learners, and the Memory Café program, which serves people with dementia and their care partners. Ms. Rathnam resides in Shrewsbury with her husband, Dr. Gopal Vijayaraghavan.